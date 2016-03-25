Cruz: I won't copulate with "rat" Donald Trump, responds to National Enquirer story

Well, we know one thing, for sure. Donald Trump thinks Ted Cruz is "lying" and Cruz calls The Donald, "sleazy".

The Donald thinks his wife is prettier than Ted Cruz's wife, so, therefore, the New York billionaire should be President of the United States.

Ted Cruz says Trump's political adviser Roger Stone "for whom a term was coined for "copulating with a rodent".

On Tuesday, Wisconsin will likely award one of these two men with the majority of their primary delegates.

Here is the text of a statement from Ted Cruz regarding a recent National Enquirer story claiming Cruz has had numerous affairs: