Cruz: I won't copulate with "rat" Donald Trump, responds to National Enquirer story

The Donald thinks his wife is prettier than Ted Cruz's wife, so, therefore, the New York billionaire should be President of the United States.
Ted Cruz says Trump's political adviser Roger Stone "for whom a term was coined for "copulating with a rodent".
On Tuesday, Wisconsin will likely award one of these two men with the majority of their primary delegates.
Here is the text of a statement from Ted Cruz regarding a recent National Enquirer story claiming Cruz has had numerous affairs:
National Enquirer published the story. It is a story that quoted one source on the record, Roger Stone, Donald Trump's chief political adviser. Let me be clear, this National Enquirer story is garbage. It is complete and utter lies. It is a tabloids smear. And it is a smear that has come from Donald Trump and his henchmen. It is attacking my family what is striking is Donald's henchman Roger Stone has for months has been foreshadowing that this attack was coming. It's not surprising that Donald Trump tweet occurs the day before the attack comes out. And I would note that Mr. Stone is a man who has 50 years of dirty tricks behind him. He is the man for whom a term was coined for copulating with a rodent. Let me be clear, Donald Trump may be a rat, but I have no desire to copulate with him. And this garbage does not belong in politics. The National Enquirer has endorsed Donald Trump. it said he must be president and so Donald, when he's losing, when he scared when Republicans are uniting against him decides to peddle sleaze and slime. You know, Donald is fond of giving people nicknames. With this pattern he should not be surprised to see people calling him "sleazy Donald"