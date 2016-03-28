Trump will file claim with RNC over Cruz's Louisiana delegate "heist"

It appears that Louisiana could be the initial legal battleground in the expected pre-convention war over Trump delegates that he had previously won in a State primary election or caucus.

According to Barry Bennett, the Trump Campaign Senior Advisor (in an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, the lawsuit that Trump had referred to would be filed with the RNC--but it is not actually a lawsuit but a claim with the national party.

In the MSNBC interview, Bennett told Melber, "Well the problem we’re having here is that there was a secret meeting in Louisiana of the convention delegation, and apparently all of the invitations for our delegates must have gotten lost in the mail,"

Bennett told Melber the legal team is starting the process, "There’s a process to deal with this. It’s in the certification process, and it’s been with our legal team for most of the morning now, and we are moving forward with the complaint to decertify these delegates."

However, despite Trump's statement that he would be filing a lawsuit, Bennett stated, it's " "not something you file with a court; it’s something you file inside the party, but it’s a decertification so that these delegates and these rules committees committee members and folks don’t get seated.”

Bennett said he did not know how long it would take attorneys to draft but that "we’re going to protect our rights to the fullest extent as possible.”

On Sunday, Donald Trump threatened to sue Ted Cruz over potentially claiming more Louisiana delegates in a state he technically won.

Just to show you how unfair Republican primary politics can be, I won the State of Louisiana and get less delegates than Cruz-Lawsuit coming," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

In the Louisiana primary March 5, Trump won with more votes compared to Cruz, winning 124,818 votes to Crz's 13,949 . Trump and Cruz each got 18 delegates, with five going to Marco Rubio who has suspended his campaign.

But as the Wall Street Journal reported late last week, Cruz may wind up with as many as 10 more delegates “due to out-organizing Trump--when the identity of delegates remains to be determined”.

According to the WSJ, Cruz's supporters "also seized five of Louisiana's six slots on the three powerful rules and platform committees which could be of enhanced importance should there be a disputed convention in Cleveland. Should a lawsuit be filed, Trump and the Cruz campaign has gotten into a pre-lawsuit dust-up. The Cruz campaign’s national spokesperson has suggested that Trump focus more on the rules than hate-speech.

