VIDEO: Donald Trump's false grabs in Lewandowski-Michelle Fields battery dispute

By now, much as been written about the post-press conference incident in which Donald Trump’s campaign manager pulled Breibart reporter, Michelle Fields, during her attempted interview. The media focus for weeks has been on whether or not the pulling incident actually occurred, whether Fields should have complained given the lack of severity of the alleged battery, if Lewandowski should have been arrested for battery and whether the Trump campaign somehow permeates or attracts violence.



Today, I' have created a short online video that presents the controversy from a different perspective. It is a stop-action, slow-motion accounting of the incident in question and casts serious doubt upon the honesty of Donald J. Trump.



Unquestionably, the video shows that Lewandowski pulled Fields, although, he had previously denied it. Given his tweet claiming he did not touch her, there is now a real question whether the campaign manager was being forthright. His tweet occurred shortly after the issue went public and before any knowledge of the video in subject.



The entire controversy also presents the juxtaposition Trump’s public statements on Twitter and during the recent televised town hall meetings. He has claimed she was the aggressor, that she grabbed him twice and as a result, he pulled away immediately before Lewandowsky intervened. Trump's broader post-controversy narrative has been that Fields is a wacko—that she has made a number of similar types of claims of harassment against high-profiled personalities (and others), is an intruder into his space and therefore was not the victim.

He claims that she grabbed him, causing him to pull away and therefore, Lewandowski was somehow justified in stopping her unwanted advances and invasions into Trump’s space.



I firmly believe this video shows a totally different story.



The real narrative here and the importance of this video, is not to focus upon the justification of Fields’s complaint or the subsequent arrest. The short video presents a more important real story-line—that Donald Trump's response to this incident was predictable and further evidence of a man who never apologizes, always abuses others for an advantage and is bent upon being the winner, no matter the cost. Such a behavior does have costs and serious consequences.

In this case, there is strong evidence that Donald Trump’s version of the facts are far from the truth, that neither his campaign manager’s veracity should be believed nor should his own. The video raises the very simple question—if a man is continuously willing to overrun others who get in his way, even if he destroys the truth in accomplishing that goal, then, how can he be possibly be trusted as the future Commander in Chief of the United States of America.