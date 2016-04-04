John Bel Edwards popularity on rise, Jindal gets most of the blame

JBE: Approval numbers on the rise Perhaps Louisiana citizens are pleased to have a governor who is concerned about the state rather than running for president. Perhaps they appreciate honesty from the state’s leader despite how bad the news may be about the financial crisis.

Whatever the reason, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is seeing his job approval numbers on the rise.

A new statewide poll conducted by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research finds that 52% of Louisiana voters believe that Edwards is doing a good job, while only 36% give him a negative rating.

Among just registered independents, he gets a 54% positive rating, while 31% disapprove.

An overwhelming number of respondents – 79% – blame former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal for the state’s budget woes, while 10% blame Edwards. Even Republicans are seeing the light with 67% blaming Jindal for the state’s fiscal mess, while 14% remain in denial by blaming Edwards.

Overall, 77% believe the budget situation is very serious, When assessing the blame, 59% said it was because of too many tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, while 30% said it was because of not enough spending cuts.

The state Legislature did not go unnoticed by respondents. About the budget situation, 84% said that Jindal deserves a great deal or some blame, but also said that 79% of the “Jindal Caucus” in the Legislature are to blame as well.

The poll provided good news for Edwards’ core policy agenda. Here are some of the responses:

*The Louisiana Equal Pay Act to require women earn the same pay as men – 89% favor and 9% oppose.

*Increase the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.50 an hour – 73% favor and 24% oppose.

*Accept federal funding to expand the state Medicaid program – 69% favor and 26% oppose.

*Invest in passenger rail service that connects Baton Rouge and New Orleans – 72% favor and 19% oppose.

Anzalone Liszt Grove Research surveyed 700 likely voters by telephone between March 18-23, 2016. The margin of error is +/-3.7%.

