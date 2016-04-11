Afford to miss the hilarious 14th Louisiana Politics with a Punch, April 14th, in New Orleans?

The magic number is 14. On Thursday April 14, 2016 the gang at Politics with a Punch (Jeff Crouere and yours truly), will present its 14th Anniversary Show and you can bet it’s going to be a “classic” and might we add, "hysterical".

A classic, because all but one of the panelists have been on our stage before, are seasoned pros at “punching”, bring keen insight and popularity to the program. WDSU's Norman Robinson was a panelist on our very first Politics with a Punch and is a New Orleans institution, WWL's Eric Paulsen has been a frequent contributor over the years (and we are always elated to hear his views), WWL-TV’s Kevin Belton also was one of our early Punch contributors—“back in the day”. Mike Strecker, is one of our favorite “funny men” who sports a unique, clever and wry sense of humor. Anyone who knows Dr. Laura Badeaux from Nicholls St., knows she is one classy lady who says what’s on her mind and is in a class of her own. Yvonne Landry the doll with a droll, has frequently graced our stage in recent years with her irreverence and is a real crowd-pleaser. James Parker, a first-time-puncher, is a WRNO radio talk show host and producer and you can bet, has plenty to say.

Hysterical, because it is rare to have so many panelists with such sharp tongues and quick wits ready to offer their views and perspectives.



OUR PANEL

Dr. Laura Badeaux

Director, LA Center for Women in Government and Business

Kevin Belton

World Famous Chef; Star of PBS Show "New Orleans Cooking"

Yvonne Landry

Comedienne, Improv Teacher, Actress & Writer

James Parker

Talk Radio Host & Producer, WRNO 99.5 FM

Eric Paulsen

Morning & Mid-Day News Anchor, WWL-TV Channel 4

Norman Robinson

Former White House Correspondent; WDSU-TV News Anchor

Mike Strecker

Outstanding Comedian; Local Headliner; Punch Favorite



For those few, not familiar with Politics with a Punch, it is our local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 14 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Jeff Crouere who serves as the host and MC.

When Punch gets going, no issue is off the table. I call it “funnier than laughing gas”

Politics with a Punch is held at the spectacular Eiffel Society at 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.

Doors open at 6PM. You can purchase drinks and order dinner, which we are pleased to say is delicious, indeed. Come schmooze and get a good seat. The show starts at roughly 8PM.

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.



If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

http://ringsidepolitics.com/category/Politics-with-a-Punch/



POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE



Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.



At Punch, we guarantee everyone will have a good time, and anyone who has attended one of our events can attest to that fact.



For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.

