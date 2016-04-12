Mailbag: New Orleans on Biz Collision Course; FQ Fest numbers; JEDCO

Some really terrific news hitting our mailbox today. An incredible business/entrepreneurship program, thanks to the efforts of Chris Schultz, called Collision; Big numbers from French Quarter Festival; New leadership for JEDCO; Flood assistance from the feds and Landrieu meets Obama official.

COLLISION IN NEW ORLEANS

About Collision

Collision is the sister event of Web Summit — the planet’s largest and most influential tech startup conference. Collision started in downtown Las Vegas in 2014. It has grown from 1,500 attendees in 2014 to more than 10,000 this April 26–28, 2016. This year, Collision will take place in New Orleans sandwiched between the world famous New Orleans Jazz Festival’s two weekends.

Collision is the fastest-growing tech conference in America; the “moneyball of conferences,” according to Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes.

Collision will host top-class speakers, investors from the most prominent Venture Capital firms, media from the world’s leading outlets and the most promising startups from across the globe.

Some of the speakers already confirmed include:

Miguel McKelvey, Co-founder of @WeWork

Alex Chung, Founder & CEO of Giphy

Cal Henderson, CTO & Co-founder of Slack

Chris Sacca, MD & Founder of Lowercase Capital

Hayley Barna, Venture Partner at First Round Capital & Co-founder at Birchbox

Linda Boff, CTO, GE

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Founder of Foodstirs and actor

Collision 2015 welcomed 7,500 attendees from 89 countries around the world. Collision expects over 10,000 attendees from more than 100 countries in 2016.

For more information and to view a full list of speakers, events and tracks, visit https://collisionconf.com/.



Highlights of Collision New Orleans

Sport Summit

This is a one-day stage at Collision, and it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting collection of speakers in the sports and tech arena ever held in the United States.

Sports Summit will take place on Tuesday, April 26, where high profile speakers will talk about how tech is redefining how we play, watch and interact with sports on every level.

Speakers include:

Brett Favre

Tiki Barber, Co-Founder & Chairman, Thuzio

Mick Foley, Professional Wrestler and Ambassador of KultureCity

Louis Saha, Founder of AxisStars and former professional French football (soccer) player

Darren Rovell, Sports Business Reporter, ESPN

Tyler Eifert, NFL Player, Cincinnati Bengals

For more details, visit: https://collisionconf.com/news/two-nba-championships-and-two-olympic-golds-coming-to-collision.

Music Summit

Music Summit will build on the legacy of New Orleans as a music city. It’s going to be a ground-breaking, one-day stage with big-name musicians and industry influencers. No one in the industry who cares about the future of music-making, marketing and distribution can afford to miss it.

Music Summit will take place on Thursday, April 28, with speakers discussing the impact of technology on the music industry.

Speakers include:

PJ Morton, Producer of Maroon 5 and PJ Morton of the Crusade

Jimmy Chamberlin, CEO of Blue J Strategies and drummer of Smashing Pumpkins

Ted Chang, Manager of Snoop Dogg and CEO of Merry Jane

Big Freedia, Queen of Bounce

Scott Aiges, Director of Programs, Marketing & Communications for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

For more details, visit: https://collisionconf.com/news/from-maroon-5-to-smashing-pumpkins-five-music-stars-speaking-at-collision



Night Summit

We believe that networking does not stop at 5 p.m., which is why we are taking over various streets in New Orleans, including Bourbon Street, where we will host pub crawls and night time events so that people can continue to network.

Collision Scholarship Program

Collision is committed to making the conference accessible to students. Collision invited several organizations in New Orleans to distribute free tickets to young people who want to attend Collision. Collision is working with Son of a Saint, Operation Spark, Propeller, Benevolent Enabler, Roots of Music, 4.0 Schools, Pagolocal, and Launch Pad for this program. We hope that the environment we create at Collision will help the next generation of business leaders in New Orleans see what they can achieve.



Features of Collision

Office Hours at Collision

Office hours are pre-arranged investor -startup meetings. We use data science to connect startups and investors for back-to-back meetings in 15 minute blocks. Collision 2015 hosted over 600 meetings from 60 leading funds — Sequoia, Accel, 500 Startups, a16z.

Mentor Hours at Collision

Mentor Hours are a chance for startups to troubleshoot problems with an industry veteran. Mentors include VCs, CEOs and media professionals. Mentors provide one-on-one candid advice to startups on various aspects of starting and running a business.

PITCH at Collision

PITCH was recently voted one of the best startup competitions in the world by Forbes. It is open to any Collision startup that has received under $3 million in funding to date. Top startups that apply will get to present in front of distinguished investors, influential media, and thousands of attendees. Startups will battle it out across three days for a chance to present on the Centre Stage and be crowned “Winner of Collision PITCH 2016.″

Startups at Collision

Collision will host some of the world’s most promising startups across many different sectors, such as IoT, Hardware, Enterprise Software and Data Analytics.

Investors at Collision

Collision attracts world class investors from some of the world's largest VC firms to take part in a number of activities, from roundtables to investor hours.

Top investors include:

Chris Sacca Founder & MD, Lowercase Capital

John O'Farrell, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Josh Elman, Partner, Greylock

David Hornik, Partner, August Capital

For more details about investors coming to Collision, visit: https://collisionconf.com/news/50-investors-coming-to-collision

Why New Orleans?

Why not! With Web Summit growing from 400 to 42,000 attendees in 5 years, Collision is growing at a greater scale — and this requires a much larger community and ecosystem. Working with the local tech community and Collision co-host Chris Schultz (CEO of Launch Pad) has shown that New Orleans is the perfect destination for Collision 2016.

In the words of Chris: “Who says you can’t mix business with pleasure, and tech with jazz, in one of the world’s most magical cities.”

Collision will take place by day in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and by night spread across the city’s legendary bars, restaurants, streets and more.

The event will take place over three days, across three stages, and incorporating 14 tracks, such as IoT, Enterprise, Code, Marketing, Sport, FinTech and Music.

FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL NUMBERS

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. proudly releases numbers for the 33rd annual French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron. This year's attendance figures indicate that over 760,000 festival-goers enjoyed the music, food, special events, and of course, the historic French Quarter. The record-breaking numbers mark a significant increase over 2015, when several days of rain reduced attendance to 386,000. Executive Director Marci Schramm reflected, "2016 French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron was one for the record books: amazing crowds, including so many locals and families; perfect weather; the best music and food in the world - everyone came out and just had a really good time! Our French Quarter neighborhood and our beautiful City have never looked better."

Festival vendors also reported increases. Rouses had record sales at French Quarter Festival 2016, selling over 50,000 pounds of boiled crawfish. Beverage sales were also up: Abita served 675 kegs and 1,400 cases of beer, New Orleans Original Daiquiris sold over 42,000 daiquiris, and 690 gallons of Lynchburg Lemonade and Herradura Margaritas were enjoyed by French Quarter Festival fans. Over 128 tons of ice were used in festival beverages including Pat O'Brien's, Tropical Isle, Abita, Jack Daniel's, Plum Street SnoBalls. Haydel's Bakery used over 200 pounds of white chocolate in their White Chocolate King Cake Bread Pudding.

The 2016 French Quarter Festival featured iPhone and Android phone apps, created by festival sponsor GE Digital, which were available free of charge. This year saw an increase in the number of users, bringing thetotal to over 70,000 App fans since its 2010 inception. In partnership with New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation and Solomon Group, the Festival launched a Social Media Lounge to provide new ways for fans to engage with the event.

The award-winning festival, which began in 1984, was created by then Mayor Ernest "Dutch" Morial, who appointed a group of visionaries who designed the festival as a way to bring people back to the historic French Quarter following lengthy construction prior to the World's Fair. It has grown to become the largest showcase of Louisiana food and music in the world. Twenty-three music stages throughout the French Quarter presented the best in New Orleans music, representing every genre from traditional and contemporary jazz to R & B and New Orleans funk, brass bands, folk, gospel, classical, cabaret, opera, Cajun, Zydeco, world music, international, as well as a musical stage for children. Nearly 100 food and beverage booths located in Jackson Square, Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Decatur Street, Spanish Plaza, and the Louisiana State Museum's Old U.S. Mint made up the "World's Largest Jazz Brunch," a signature event featuring authentic local cuisine from renowned area restaurants, many of whom have been with the Festival throughout its entire 33-year history.

French Quarter Festival relies on strong community support to present the 'kickoff to festival season in New Orleans' - with nearly 1,500 volunteers, 300 musical acts, numerous generous sponsors - including the New Orleans Musicians Union AFM Local 174-496, businesses from all over the country who sponsor musical acts at festival, New Orleans Police and Fire Departments, EMS, permitting assistance from the City of New Orleans and partnerships with Parks and Parkways, Audubon Institute, and the Louisiana State Museum, among others. New sponsors included Chevrolet, Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, Crimestoppers, Moxy New Orleans, Smokefree NOLA, Solomon Group, Snickers Crispers, State Farm, and Whitney Bank.

Festivalgoers attended a variety of free special events throughout the weekend, including 24 musical debuts,Whitney Bank Film Fest at French Quarter Festival, produced in partnership with Timecode: NOLA and Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré, a symposium at the Old U.S. Mint, 'Let them Talk: Conversations on Louisiana Music'; free dance lessons; two children's areas - including the Chevron STEAM Zone- with music and activities; a Pirate's Alley Juried Art Show; Battle of the Bands; Sunday's 'Dancing at Dusk,' which filled the 400 block of Royal Street and beyond with dancers. In addition, organizers cite the incredible four days of perfect weather as a contributing factor to the success.

Over 500 guests, including Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Councilmembers Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, and Chevron top executive Mike Illanne attended the festival's sold-out Opening Night Gala at Antoine's Restaurant on April 7. Musical performances included Carl LeBlanc, John Rankin, the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, and special guests Jean Knight, the Dixie Cups, Fred LeBlanc, Big Sam, and Robin Barnes. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Roots of Music and Jackson Square improvements and beautification.

French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron is produced by French Quarter Festivals, Inc., (FQFI) the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, which also produces Satchmo SummerFest presented by Chevron in August and Christmas New Orleans Style in December. For more information about any of these events, call (504) 522-5730 or visit www.fqfi.org.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, LANDRIEU AND PRES. OBAMA

TODAY, Mayor Mitch Landrieu will join U.S. Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Chris Lu as he visits New Orleans to show support for the Landrieu Administration’s progress in economic opportunity for disadvantaged workers and businesses.

JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is pleased to welcome several new faces to its Board of Commissioners in 2016. Over the last several months, JEDCO has received five new appointments to the Board. Chaired by long-time JEDCO Board Member, Mark Madderra, the JEDCO Board works closely with the JEDCO staff to achieve the organization's mission of attracting, retaining, and expanding business in Jefferson Parish. Individuals who serve on the JEDCO Board represent area business organizations and parish leaders.



Stephen Robinson, Jr. will represent new Parish President Michael Yenni on the JEDCO Board. He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Medical Center- Kenner with over 14 years of progressive health care leadership. Stephen is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and has previously served on the United Way Council for St. Tammany Parish, the North Shore Business Council and the North Shore Healthcare Alliance.



The Women's Business Enterprise Council-South nominated Teresa Lawrence to represent the organization on the JEDCO Board. She is the owner of Delta Personnel, a staffing agency based out of Metairie. Teresa is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program as well as a representative on the Women's Enterprise National Forum. Teresa has won a number of awards and recognition over the years, including the 2016 Enterprising Women of the Year award, the 2015 Jefferson Chamber's Women Owned Business of the Year, the 2015 Ernst and Young Women of Odyssey, the 2015 Women Business Enterprise National Council Business Star award, and many others. Teresa belongs to the Louisiana Minority Business Council Board, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Executive Women International Board. She is also the regional director for the Women's Business Enterprise-South.



Chris Roberts, the Councilman-at-Large for Division A, appointed Lloyd Clark to serve as his representative on the JEDCO Board. Lloyd is a lifelong resident of the Jefferson Parish West Bank. He worked in the Jefferson Parish Public School System as a teacher, Dean of Students, School Administrator, and Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance. He retired in 2008 and serves as a board member of the Jefferson Financial Credit Union, Jefferson Community Health Center, and the Prince Hall Youth Board. Lloyd is also a military veteran.



Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, PhD, was nominated by the Greater New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce to serve on the JEDCO Board. Larissa is the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development and Technical Education at Delgado Community College. She is on the Board of Directors for the Harvey Canal Industrial Association, Job 1 Workforce Investment Board, the Jefferson Parish Workforce Investment Board, CASA Jefferson and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves as co-chair of the Louisiana Community & Technical College System Workforce Development Steering Committee. Larissa was honored by New Orleans CityBusiness as one of the honorees for the 2014 Women of the Year program.



Mikal P. Adler will join the JEDCO Board in April 2016 as a representative for the Jefferson Business Council. Mikal is Of Council in the Blue Williams Metairie office and has been with the firm since 1993. His practice consists primarily of general corporate, business and contractual work. He is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, Louisiana Association of Defense Council, Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association, New Orleans Claims Association, New Orleans Bar Association and the Jefferson Parish Bar Association.



The JEDCO Board of Commissioners appointed Mark Madderra to serve as the 2016 Chairman of the Board. Mark represents the Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans and has served on the JEDCO Board for five years in a number of capacities. Mark started J.M. Madderra & Company, Inc., a Metairie based Commercial Mortgage Banking firm, in 1993. He is a real estate investment banker with over 30 years of experience in mortgage banking, representing institutional investors in the financing of commercial and multi-family property. J.M. Madderra & Co. is now a part of Madderra, Cazalot & Head with offices in Dallas, Atlanta and New Orleans.



Mark is also an officer of the Louisiana Apartment Association and a past President of the Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans. He became a member in 1994 and continues to serve on its board. In 2016, Mark became a member of the Jefferson Business Council (JBC). Previously, Mark served as a Commissioner to the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency (LHFA) from 2001 through 2011. From 2005 to 2010, he served as Chairman of the LHFA Multi-Family Committee. This committee reviewed all matters concerning Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Tax Exempt Bonds. Mark has also served on the boards of the Home Builders of Greater New Orleans, Boy Scouts of America, and the Metropolitan Area Council.



The Jefferson Parish President nominates one representative to serve on the JEDCO Board of Commissioners. The Parish Council nominates seven members and 13 board appointees represent local business organizations. Business representatives serve five years. Those board members nominated by the Parish Council and President serve for the duration of the nominator's term in office.



2016 Board of Commissioners Nominating Organization Mark Madderra - Chairman Apartment Association of

Greater New Orleans Bruce Layburn - Vice Chair Home Builder's Association Mario Bazile - Treasurer Cynthia Lee-Sheng, Councilwoman-at-Large, Div. B Jimmy Baum - Secretary Elmwood Business Association Brian Heiden Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

West Bank Teresa Lawrence Women's Business Enterprise

Council - South Bruce Dantin Councilman Paul D. Johnston, District 2 Joe Ewell Councilman Mark Spears, Jr, District 3 Mikal Adler Jefferson Business Council Greg Jordan Jefferson Chamber of Commerce East Bank Roy Gattuso Councilman Ricky Templet, District 1 Lloyd Clark Chris Roberts, Councilman-at-Large, Div. A Joe Liss Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, District 5 Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib Greater New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce Stephen Robinson, Jr. Parish President Michael Yenni Lynda Nugent-Smith New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors Bill Peperone Councilman E. "Ben" Zahn III, District 4 Mayra Pineda Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Paul Rivera (2015 Chair) JP Marine Fisheries Advisory Board Stan Salathe Harvey Canal Industrial Association

In 2014, Mayor Landrieu launched the Mayor’s Economic Opportunity Strategy, which was founded to establish productive partnerships with anchor institutions, small businesses, nonprofits, philanthropy and City agencies, as well as to connect the hardest to employ to opportunities.

FLOOD DISASTER RELIEF

Louisiana has requested and received a $1,699,317 disaster assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to help provide temporary jobs in the Louisiana parishes devastated by the recent storms and flooding.

“This is welcome news for our people,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “We have weathered many storms and come back stronger each time. This is no exception. I’m grateful for this grant which will help families to recover and restore their communities.”

The Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant Funding (DDWG) awarded to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) will provide 161 temporary jobs for clean-up and recovery efforts. These temporary jobs have been created, in accordance with federal rules governing the program, to assist with public property debris removal and clean-up activities in the affected parishes. The grant runs through March 12, 2017.

"This grant award is a win-win for Louisiana families," said LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie. "Our citizens and communities devastated by the recent flooding can now start to heal with cleaner environments as dislocated workers gain access to jobs."

“National Dislocated Worker Grants are an important way that the federal government can help communities around the country respond in the face of crisis,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu. “The funds announced today will help support recovery and clean-up efforts in 21 parishes across northern Louisiana, an important step in helping these communities get back on track.”

The award amounts for the affected parishes are listed below: