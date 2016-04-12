BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Tuesday, 12 April 2016 13:03
Louisiana Governor Edwards budget cuts TOPS 183M, hospitals still not funded
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his projected budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017.

After the legislature failed to raise sufficient taxes and make adequate cuts during the recent special session earlier this this, the Louisiana governor has issued what some might call a "doomsday budget" for higher education and healthcare.

Under this plan the following would take the biggest hit:

Department of Health and Hospitals  $408 million,

TOPS  $183 million

Higher education $46.1 million

Corrections $34.1 million 

Judicial branch $15.9 million 

Legislative budget $7.3 million

The governor presented his plan today to the legislature, followed up by testimony by Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne. 

However, even with these cuts, the Louisiana private  public partnership is not protected.

A whopping 70 million is still needed to fund the  Bogalusa, Houma, Alexandria and Lake Charles hospitals agreements, otherwise, these institutions might close.

“We’re still working on a plan to fund the other hospitals,” he said.

The governor has also stated that he plans to call another special session to raise necessary taxes if the Louisiana legislature cannot find suitable cuts. The budget, by law, must be balanced.

Watch the ongoing hearing

Here is the DOA pdf on the budget.  Below are the latest tweets

\

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Crouere: New Orleans millage defeat shows voters tired of Mitch Landrieu John Bel Edwards defends budget plan, anti-tax group says governor should be ashamed »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1