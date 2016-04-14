BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Thursday, 14 April 2016 13:10
Donald Trump whines or wins with GOP rigged issue?
Is Donald Trump whining about the GOP being corrupt and the election process being rigged?  Or, does  Trump have a legitimate case and, in fact, is winning by raising the issue?  

Over the past couple of weeks, ever since he got embarrassed over the fact that he was losing potential delegates because other campaigns, particularly, the Ted Cruz campaign was beating him at the party rules in Louisianna and now Colorado, that he has taken to the airwaves complaining that the process is rigged and he has been cheated.

Has he been cheated and therefore turned the issue in his favor?  Or did he fail to do his due diligence and now is full of whine?

Here is his most recent Facebook Post

 

GOP Chairman Reince Pribus is in the center of the controversy.  He claims the controversy will "blow over".

 

Here are some of the discussions on twitter

 

