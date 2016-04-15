Michelle Fields dreams of fame with attacks on Trump, Lewandowski?

It was a good week for Donald Trump. He generated nationwide outrage over the tactics of the Colorado Republican Party, which canceled a “planned vote” and “sidelined” one million GOP voters. After a state convention, Colorado awarded all of their 34 delegates to Senator Ted Cruz.

Trump called foul and many Americans agreed with his complaint. It may be one reason that a new Fox News national poll shows Trump leading Cruz 45-27%, a very healthy margin heading into the New York primary. On Tuesday night, Trump should do well in his home state and extend his 200+ delegate lead over Cruz.

To build support in advance of the primary, Trump spent the week campaigning in New York and Pennsylvania, but he may have received his best news in Florida. On Thursday, Palm Beach County State Attorney David Kronberg decided not to prosecute Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski for battery of reporter Michelle Fields.

Police charged Lewandowski with the battery of Fields, who claimed that the Trump campaign manager yanked her arm and bruised her after a Trump event in March.

The entire case was a ridiculous joke as video showed Lewandowski barely touched Fields and did not injure her. Lewandowski was protecting his candidate after a campaign event. Fields has disregarded Secret Service instructions and placed herself right next to the candidate. Lewandowski did not know her, neither did Trump. In his mind, she might not have been a reporter, but someone trying to harm his candidate. Lewandowski had no idea, so he was doing his job as a campaign manager to protect his candidate, who has received multiple death threats in the past few months.

Clearly, the entire incident was an attempt by Fields to create attention and garner publicity. After the episode was initially reported, she resigned from Breitbart News, claiming that the website editors did not show enough support for her. Thereafter, she was given plenty of free air time by Megyn Kelly of Fox News and others in the media who hate Trump and want to publicize anything that will harm his campaign.

The problem is that there was no evidence to support Fields and the battery charge. Initially, Fields claimed to have been yanked so hard that she “almost fell to the ground.” The video showed no such encounter; it was all in the very active imagination of Michelle Fields.

In the aftermath of this hoax being dismissed, Fields is desperately trying to cling to her 15 minutes of fame by threatening a defamation lawsuit against Lewandowski and Trump. The only reason for the lawsuit is to keep Fields in the news some more.

While it will garner attention, it will make Fields look even more ridiculous. In contrast, Lewandowski seems like the victim of a much exaggerated charge. In a CNN interview, he praised Trump for his “loyalty,” and said that “a lesser person, another politician, would have terminated me on the spot.”

In the interview, Lewandowski claimed that prior to the incident, which only lasted “three seconds,” he had never met Fields. After hearing on social media that Fields was upset, Lewandowski called Fields, but she never returned his call.

Clearly, there was no issue to resolve in the first place, but she was not interested in making peace with Lewandowski, she was interested in making this so called incident a big story. Maybe it was an attempt to boost her career or an attempt to embarrass Trump, but, while it worked initially, in the end, she is the one who looks like the villain.

Lewandowski said that Fields wanted to “inject herself into making it a story.” She succeeded in that regard, but it was at the expense of her reputation as a serious and objective reporter.

Tweets about trump gop

If you like this column, please share with others