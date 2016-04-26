Landrieu's anti-gun speech at Tulane is confederate crime-fighting effort

Ironically, the Mayor will speak on a campus named after Paul Tulane, the largest donor to the Confederate States of America. Tulane’s father grew rich utilizing slave labor in Haiti. After Paul Tulane moved to New Orleans, he decided to endow the first university in New Orleans. His wanted his donation to be used for the “promotion and encouragement of intellectual moral and industrial education among the white young persons in the City of New Orleans.”

After six years of surging crime and a declining police force, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will finally address the issue of violence at a speech tomorrow night at Dixon Hall on the Tulane campus.

While Landrieu has spent the past few months on a crusade to remove the city’s confederate monuments, he seems quite comfortable speaking on a campus with such close ties to the confederacy.

Instead of crime fighting, it is the monument issue, global warming conferences and campaigning for Hillary Clinton that has been dominating Mayor Landrieu’s attention in the past few months. During that same time, it has been open season on local residents and tourists as criminals have been having a field day.

The volume of crime is almost impossible to document. Last week in just one district on one day there were 57 reported crimes and an untold number of unreported crimes. On Sunday, the owner and employee of an Upper Ninth Ward business had to fend off an armed robber and then wait over twenty minutes for the police to arrive. Over the weekend, two people were killed and last night there were eight victims of three armed robberies.

The Mayor’s answer to this problem has been social programs like Midnight Basketball. In addition, he will be pushing for stricter gun control measures at the New Orleans City Council. Some of the proposals include restrictions on who can carry guns and where the guns can be taken in the city. Specifically, schools, parks and other public places will be off-limits if the proposals become law. Certain types of weapons will be outlawed, such as those without serial numbers, and gun owners will be required to notify authorities within 48 hours after a firearm has been stolen.

These feel good measures will mean nothing to hardened criminals, who regularly break the law. It will only restrict the actions of law abiding New Orleans residents. Regarding the effectiveness of gun control laws, we only need to look at Chicago; with some of the strictest such laws on the books and an out of control crime problem.

In his news conference announcing the gun control proposals, Landrieu stated his desire to crackdown on “illegal guns.” A better approach would be to crackdown on illegal aliens, but since New Orleans is a sanctuary city, that is not allowed.

Landrieu is a typical liberal in the mold of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. It is not surprising that Bloomberg Philanthropies donated $3.7 million to New Orleans that Landrieu used to implement strategies such as conflict resolution, trauma counseling, job training, and housing for sex offenders and an image makeover for the police department.

A better approach for Landrieu would be to enhance rights for law abiding citizens to purchase firearms and use them in self defense. Instead, he is trying to discourage residents from owning a firearm, subjecting them to the whim of the criminals and the belated response from a depleted police force.