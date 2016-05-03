Clinton, Sanders lead in campaign money race, Trump gets best bang for buck

Here’s a brief look at what the five remaining candidates have spent through March 31.

Hillary Clinton (D) – Her campaign committee has raised $180.1 million. Outside groups have raised $76.2 million for a combined total of $256.3 million. Total expenditures on her campaign come to $182.9 million. Cash on hand: $73.5 million.

Bernie Sanders (D) – His campaign committee has raised $182.1 million and outside groups $604,465 for a combined total of $182.8 million. Total expenditures on his campaign come to $165.3 million. Cash on hand: $17.4 million

Ted Cruz (R) – His campaign committee has raised $78.5 million and outside groups $63.4 million for a combined total of $141.9 million. Total expenditures on his campaign come to $112.1 million. Cash on hand:$29.8 million.

Donald Trump (R) – His campaign committee has raised $48.4 million of which $35.9 million is his own money. Outside groups have raised $2.8 million for a combined total of $51.2 million. Total expenditures on his campaign come to $49.5 million. Cash on hand: $1.7 million.

John Kasich (R) – His campaign committee has raised $16.5 million with outside groups contributing $12.8 million for a combined totdal of $29.3 million. Total expenditures on his campaign come to $33.5 million. His campaign committee shows cash on hand of $1.2 millioi. However, outside groups supporting him have a debt of about $4.2 million.

These five candidates combined through March 31 have spent about $661 million. This is just the tip of the iceberg if the 2012 presidential election is any indication of things to come.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) estimated that about $7 billion was spent on the 2012 race for president by all candidates combined.. Candidates spent $3.2 billion, political parties $2 billion, and outside political committees $2.1 billion.

About $1.1 billion was spent on President Barack Obama’s re-election, while $1.24 billion was spent on Republican challenger Mitt Romney’s campaign.

The presidential race in 2012 was the most expensive in history. Some political pundits are predicting that 2016 could set a new record.

FAX-NET UPDATE is published weekly and delivered to your home or office by fax or e-mail. Subscription rates are: $50 for 12 months (50 issues) or $35 for six months. To subscribe, send check or money order to:Fax-Net Update, P.O. Box 44522, Shreveport, LA 71134. If you have questions, tips or want to do a guest column, call 861-0552 or send e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .