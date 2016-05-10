Louisiana US Senate candidate, Maness, hits John Fleming on his support of Boehner

It is not surprising, therefore, that Fleming was the first Senate candidate to appear on FOX television stations statewide with a paid political ad. But as soon as it hit the airways, he got some immediate blow-back.

Fleming’s ad, entitled “Not Easy,” was basically a “feel-good” bio piece to introduce him to voters statewide and make them aware of his conservative credentials.

In the ad, it said, “He’s even taken on his own party, leading the way in removing John Boehner as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t easy. It was just the right thing to do.”

Well, that statement caught the eagle eyes of the political gurus with the campaign of retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, who is also running for the U.S. Senate seat.

Andrew Surabian, campaign manager for Maness, was quick to throw the first punch among the GOP candidates, which could be a sign of things to come, akin to the recent governor’s race.

He said, “It’s disappointing that John Fleming’s first TV ad contains a complete falsehood. While most members of the House Freedom Caucus actually voted against John Boehner for Speaker, John Fleming voted for Boehner three times.”

Surabian went on to say, “Fleming says he represents change, but he’s really just another Washington insider who will say or do anything to climb the political ladder.”

Adding fuel to the fire, he challenged Fleming to publicly oppose Sen. Mitch McConnell for Republican Leader, something which Maness has already done.

Enclosed with the Maness press release were links to three videos of Fleming’s votes for Boehner for Speaker of the House.

This may be the first, but it won’t be the last time these two tangle during the campaign because both are hoping to woo Tea Party voters and those on the conservative right.

FAX-NET UPDATE is published weekly and delivered to your home or office by fax or e-mail. Subscription rates are: $50 for 12 months (50 issues) or $35 for six months. To subscribe, send check or money order to: Fax-Net Update, P.O. Box 44522, Shreveport, LA 71134. If you have questions, tips or want to do a guest column, call 861-0552 or send e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher.

#lasen Tweets

If you like this article, please share with others.