Louisiana US Senate candidates scorecard, all hoping to replace David Vitter

The candidates just keep on coming As unpopular as it seems to be in elected office these days, the candidates just keep on coming for the three political plums that are ripe for the picking in the Bayou State.

They are the U.S. Senate seat and the 3rd and 4th District U.S. House seats.

While several potential candidates are looming on the political horizon, it will not be known who will actually walk the walk until the end of qualifying, scheduled for July 20-22, 2016.

U.S. Senate race

Already, there are 10 people saying they are going to run for the U.S. Senate seat, which is open since incumbent Republican U.S. Sen David Vitter is not seeking a third six-year term.

Among the announced candidates to date are five Republicans, four Democrats, and one Independent However, there are some potential candidates still considering the race.

Announced Republicans include U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany of Lafayette, former U.S. Rep. Joseph Cao of New Orleans, U.S. Rep. John Fleming of Minden, state Treasurer John Kennedy of Baton Rouge, and retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness of Baton Rouge.

Republicans still thinking about it are Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta of New Orleans and law enforcement officer Clay Higgins from St. Landry Parish.

Democrats who have announced include Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell of Elm Grove, attorney Derrick Edwards of Baton Rouge, attorney Caroline Fayard of New Orleans, and businessman Josh Pellerin of Lafayette.

The lone independent (which is No Party in Louisiana) is former state Sen. and former head of the Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commission Troy Hebert of Jeanerette.

The lists could increase or they could dwindle in the coming weeks. But time is moving on, and if someone expects to be a serious candidate, he or she will have to declare soon.

