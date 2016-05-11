Bernie Pinsonat burns into Clinton v. Trump impact on Louisiana races, Best we've got?

The names Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton mean much to so many different people in Louisiana and throughout America. Some hate them. Others love them. In Louisiana, a super-duper red state, it appears Trump is favored to win the state. Yet, because of his controversial statements and his unpredictability, it is difficult to determine how the “Wacky Worlds of Clinton vs. Trump” will impact the local and national elections set for this fall--for US Congress and for US Senate.

On Wednesday, Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky discussed the Trump versus Hillary Clinton campaign with Southern Media and Opinion Research President Bernie Pinsonat.

Pinsonat is a well-respected Louisiana pollster and political advisor. He is a frequent interview in the local and national media. Bayoubuzz has interviewed his often in his now "infamous" Bernie Burns, as he tears into the political issues confrontinng us and his polls and that from SMOR are often heralded as one of the most reliable in the state.

In part one of the online video discussion, Sabludowsky and Trump talked about the Louisiana legislative session, and in the latter part of the discussion, they discussed the Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton battles and their run for President.

Tomorrow, we post the part regarding the Louisiana legislative session.

Below is a rough summary of the video discussions and the respective videos, themselves. We urge that you watch the videos for the complete and accurate conversation regarding thepresidential race's confluence with the local Louisiana Congressional and US Senate race, also taking place this fall.

PART I: Is Clinton competitive in Louisiana?

In part one of the interview focused upon the upcoming Congressional elections and the presidential elections, Bernie Pinsonat said he would be doing a poll to try to determine the impact of Obama, Hillary and Donald Trump. Given the fact that Louisiana is a super red state, there still are some important questions to ask to determine possibly the number one issue and that is whether Hillary Clinton would even be competitive in the state. Sub issues are questions such as--are voters going to respond to Obama as they did so negatively in the past, the impact of the sense of great distrust that the voters appear to have in government, which distrust is at an all-time high.

In the past national elections, whites were going to vote against Obama, regardless of who the democrat candidate was. Pinsonat feels we don't know yet how the state voters view Obama as it relates to these issues.

PART 2: Trump is different

According to a recent computerized poll, Louisiana is firmly in the Trump camp. Sabludowsky notes that Trump has recently reversed himself on a major plank in his campaign argument, that is, his self-funding his own campaign. Now that he is entering the general election campaign mode, despite the allegations he lodged against almost all opponents, that they were receiving campaign money, thus corrupting the process, Trump will also fund his campaign in this way.

Pinsonat says that Trump says things without realizing that in the future, he will change his mind and walks back his prior statements and that he is frequently "walking back" those statements. Pinsonat says Trump runs his campaign as if people like the fact that he is a bully and then when others attack him he punches back harder.

People are sick of the system and they want someone who will fight for them and he is perceived as being that person. Also, he might be strong in Midwest because of the loss of companies and jobs and the economy is not coming back.

Pinsonat believes Trump is not as conservative on issues which is the point that Paul Ryan has been making and is all over the place that Trump doesn't seem to have a magnetic compass to point to, that every issue he is different and that it is difficult to know where the candidate is coming from. He feels that people overlook a lot of "stuff" with Trump and that he has never seen people overlook with any other candidate and that he is "pretty different"



PART 3: I like Trump and I don’t care

Sabludowsky says that Trump is the great communicator like Ronald Reagan but that he feels Trump will greatly disappoint his major supporters because he is already walking back his promise on campaign financing, no way he will deliver on the major campaign pledges such as funding his own campaign, banning Muslims and evicting 12 million Mexicans. He feels that Trump might build the wall but he will not get Mexico to pay for it. The major people who have gone to bat for him are going to say you are not living up to his promises.

Pinsonat replied that when he sees what Trump says, he sends them to some of his biggest supporters and says, look what your boy just said. The supporters respond, "I don't really care".

Pinsonat said discussing the race is almost fruitless because the walkbacks are so frequent and he will try to find his way out of it.

For them, regardless of the controversy, they say, I like Trump.



PART 4: IS THIS THE BEST WE’VE GOT?

Sabludowsky said these questions raise another question from a few minutes ago, that is the impact that Trump will have on say a Senate Race in and congressional races which take place at same time as the presidential race. And he wrote a column just so last week when the republican party, national and state party went foursquare behind Trump. In the column, Sabludowsky asked the republicans a question--Tell us how are you going to keep the Muslims out of America and are you in favor of it? And how are you going to evict the Mexicans and are you in favor of evicting them. Building the wall is something he thinks people can stomach. The other two really takes a lot a lot to implement. So how is the congressional race going to be impacted--if those questions are asked his supporters-is Trump going impact them?



Pinsonat responded saying it's a great question and i don't have the answer and i don't think anybody has the answer because we don't know. We've got a convention coming up and don't know what he's going to do before them. We thought his prior statements would destroy him but he's still walking around. Will the personality and bullying approach wear thin with people?. Pinsonat said: I don't know. Even with democrats, there is a feeling that the economy is not growing with GDP at 2.5-2.6. The pollster noted that We have the laborers and Ford just announced they're going to build a plant in Mexico. You're probably not going to see another Ford automobile plant built in America. What we have is what we got. Mexico might try to keep us out of its country in the future. So. Troops tapped into the hostility towards America losing jobs, its workforce. Apple is building about two hundred million phones. Pinsonat said he never watched one of his t.v. shows and had no idea what there's about. When he came on, Pinsonat said, “I was not surprised because I always know it was that he's a big ego type guy and I thought politics is a big ego business and this fits into how he operates with people. You've got the money. You can blow people away. Because of his money. In the primary, the more outlandish he got the more coverage got. Dont know where that's going, we're watching something we just don't know. I have no idea what's going to happen.



Sabludowsky said, nor or do I. He's not Hillary Clinton and I think that is it.



Pinsonat responded by saying he thinks the most interesting thing is, that people are asking, with three hundred plus million people, is this the best we've got? And that's what you hear more from being in politics talking to people you know. That’s the prevalent comment, the comment he gets the most. Even the Trump types are surprised that they ended up with these two candidates.



