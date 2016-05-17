BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 14:31
Finding space for new social media Google Spaces in the business, political worlds
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

There’s a new Google social media toy with which we can all tinker.
Google has launched Google Spaces.  From all indication, it appears to be a combination of Google Plus, which basically has fallen on tough times lately, Google communities (part of Google+), Google Collections and Reddit.

 I wrote a post about it on my own brand-new Google Spaces site which details how I feel about it and what my concerns are, at this time. The post also provides useful information about spaces.
I am looking at this new tool from two perspectives—how will it help small businesses and does it have room in the political space.
I manage a Facebook Group called Louisiana Politics, which has a strong presence in that own particular Facebook space, so, how could it assist me with that group?  Are there any other features that show promise?


To answer how Spaces can be used in business and even politics, here is a video I have just created that showcases how Google Spaces works.  


Join my Google Spaces as I would love to get your feedback and input.


 

Published in News
Stephen Sabludowsky admin
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky admin
More in this category: « Louisiana AG Landry's "Transgender" sexual Identification rule should mitigate JBE's Order Brit Selina Scott still launching missiles at Donald Trump, and misses »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1