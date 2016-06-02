Trump has commanding lead over Clinton in Louisiana SMOR poll

In the latest poll results from the SMOR spring survey, commissioned by conservative businessman Lane Grigsby of Baton Rouge, Donald Trump has a firm grip on Louisiana in the Presidential contest.

According to Bernie Pinsonat of Southern Media and Opinion Research, a trial heat shows Trump drawinng 53% of the vote from likely Louisiana voters

compared to 39% for Hillary Clinton (with the remainder undecided or volunteering that they won’t vote for either one of those candidates).



Vote for President

All likely voters – Clinton 39%/Trump 53%

White voters – Clinton 20%/Trump 71%

Black voters – Clinton 86%/Trump 8%

Republicans – Clinton 4%/Trump 90%

Black Democrats – Clinton 93%/Trump 3%

White Democrats – Clinton 43%/Trump 48%

Other or no party – Clinton 26%/Trump 58%



When voters were asked of their impression of the candidates, both Clinton and Trump got higher unfavorable impressions than favorable impressions; however, the margin between favorable and unfavorable for Trump was much closer than the one for Clinton.

Impression of the candidates

All likely voters– Clinton favorable 34%/Clinton unfavorable 64%

– Trump favorable 47%/Trump unfavorable 52%

White voters

– Clinton favorable 18%/Clinton unfavorable 81%

– Trump favorable 60%/Trump unfavorable 38%

Black voters

– Clinton favorable 76%/Clinton unfavorable 22%

– Trump favorable 12%/Trump unfavorable 87%

Earlier this week, the pollster found that Treasurer John Kennedy has a commanding lead in the upcoming US Senate election, Governor John Bel Edwards's negatives are increasing more than his positives and republican voters are warning GOP legislators not to increase taxes during the legislative session.

