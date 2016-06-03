Trumping Hillary's foreign policy, um, campaign speech

Nineteen flags up, down, sideways, and all around Hillary Clinton.

I counted fifteen, seventeen, nineteen flags by the time the camera had moved out and widened the frame.

And America still doesn’t like her.

All she did was talk about Donald Trump this, Donald Trump that, and what Donald said about Japan, and what Donald said about North Korea, Muslims and Mexicans.

And, at the end of her speech, all people on CNN were buzzing about was...

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

Hillary who?

You remember Hillary, the gal in the orange sweater top and gold necklace who scowled and glared and bared her teeth and gave those glinty, ghastly scary smiles.

The choppy little waves, her blue eyes a-poppin!.

You remember Hillary.

She’s the one who spent her prime time speech talking about Donald Trump.

It reminds me of a very old “Far Side” cartoon by Gary Larson where a man is scolding his dog, Ginger, in great detail, using English. https://desertdemocrat.wordpress.com/2015/03/25/blah-blah-blah-blah-ginger/. We see the speech bubble for “What We Say To Dogs:” “Okay, Ginger! I’ve had it! You stay out of the garbage! Understand, Ginger? Stay out of the garbage, or else!”

And Ginger’s speech bubble says what the dog actually hears: “Blah blah GINGER! Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah GINGER! Blah blah blah blah blah GINGER!”

Hillary talked a lot about why Trump is “unfit to be president.” She said that Trump has antagonized America’s closest allies– even the Pope, and praised America’s adversaries. Hillary said that Trump is “dangerously incoherent” and Trump is “temperamentally unfit,” and all America is really going to hear is “Blah Blah Blah DONALD! Blah Blah Blah DONALD! Blah Blah Blah DONALD! Trump, Trump, Trump!”

Those are big words– “incoherent” and “temperamentally.”

I must have spelled them wrong three times even with the spellcheck!

And when Hillary, of all people, brought up His Holiness, well, I got all confused.

Most of America will get lost in Hillary’s syntax. What they will remember most about what Hillary said is that she said “Donald Trump” quite a bit, and she came across as snarly and mean.

And when a woman is running for anything, that is always a liability among the swing voters.

Who wants to vote for the angry, growling broad who botched Bengazi?

You can laugh at Trump’s white-eyed tan, and you can smirk that he holds the record for the world’s longest comb-over. But Trump has grasped something that Hillary can’t admit: Right now, America is a nation in decline.

Trump says it, straight and plain: He wants to make American great again! Didja see all those American flags behind Hillary Clinton’s big anti-Trump speech today?

Trump may have impulsive ideas, but if he wins the presidency, these will be tempered by the Senate and many other government offices. But at least Trump HAS ideas. At least, he dares to think out loud, to not shy away from answering at all.

Trump looks ready to lead America. Not into endless, pointless war, but back to greatness.

Back to wealth. Back to honor and back to power.

Hillary’s declaration that she is the more prudent candidate really doesn’t stimulate Americans to share what George H.W. Bush used to call “The Vision Thing.”

Trump has “The Vision Thing.” He dares to talk about ideas like ending NATO. Well, one has to ask: Does NATO need ending? Does it need reforming? Is NATO effective, or is it an old sacred cow that should be put out to pasture?

Why can’t Americans just ask these questions without Hillary having a hissy fit?

Hillary bashes Trump for positing that America might want to temporarily close legal immigration by Muslims, and to prevent further illegal immigration across the board. She then said that Trump had failed to take into account the many Muslims that serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

But...so what? Becoming a U.S. citizen is an enormous privilege. And while everyone in the United States is guaranteed the fundamental freedoms of religion and speech, why should foreigners be allowed to endanger the American citizens already present here? What is wrong about the United States enforcing its immigration and naturalization laws? What is wrong about slowing immigration of foreign Muslims at least, as Trump says, until America can figure out, as Trump puts it, “what the hell is going on?”

How does restricting the immigration of Muslims into America violate their religious freedom? Nobody is saying that immigrating Muslims or Muslims anywhere can’t practice their religion. But entrance into the United States needs to be constrained by real security risks. Investigating these risks takes time.

Such a more restrictive policy protects not only Americans in general, but it particularly protects American Muslims, who are frequently the targeted by those Muslim immigrants who come with the undercover missions of radicalization, threats and even murder.

CNN has a fascinating show about Muslims, but it’s title is “Why They Hate Us.” And the “Us” in CNN’s show means the U-S– as in, the United States (particularly) and the West (in general). What is wrong with figuring out the answer to this provocative and very important question, while shutting the immigration doorway just a bit?

Just a bit? For a little while? Until we figure out “Why They Hate Us?”

Americans may be under the mistaken idea that our values are international and that immigration is open everywhere and Americans are so wonderful and loved abroad that they are just completely free to travel anywhere.

But in fact, most Muslim countries restrict immigration into their borders. And there are many excellent reasons for doing so, and also some reasons that we Americans would not like and perhaps even find shocking. Every year, Americans and Europeans find out that they cannot swim naked on beaches in Dubia, or have sex on the beach in Abu Dhabi. Public smooching is not encouraged, and homosexual smooching may stir deep public sentiment– and not in a positive way. Mere tourist visas to places like Saudi Arabia and Oman are not automatically granted, and work visas are exceptionally difficult to get. Most Middle Eastern countries configure immigration on the basis of religion, too. One may be outrightly questioned about one’s religion– Muslim, Christian, Jewish, or something else? And entrance denied.

Some countries don’t want Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors and leaving literature.

Your Christian Bible may not make it through the customs’ check.

Ditto your racier fashion magazines.

Should not the United State’s immigration policies reflect more of an international quid pro quo?

So far, the American door mostly opens one way– “IN.”

And we are certainly much more of a “come as you are” country than anywhere else in the world.

At the very least, in some countries, your religion will be noted and stamped into your passport. I used to call it “The Infidel Stamp.” It flashes red when you go through a checkpoint. This way, you are kept away from buses passing through Makkah and Madinah. And at least part of that is for your own safety, as well as honoring the laws of Islam.

A foreign Muslim’s passport check will flash green– the official color of Islam.

So what?

The very nature of a country being a sovereign state means that the state can regulate who comes in, and who goes out. Immigrants don’t lose their human rights in traveling, but if they aren’t citizens of a place, they are guests– and guests should always be invited. Refugees come and some seek sanctuary and asylum, but ultimately, it’s smart of that country to want to know exactly who is visiting.

Trump isn’t talking about making America unfree.

Trump is talking about slowing things down to prevent more violence against the West.

I love travel and I love showing visitors my America, but I don’t find Trump’s plans to more carefully regulate immigration so terrible.

Trump may talk about violently taking out ISIS, but at least he’s talking about it. His remark, in response to a reporter’s question, that he might use nuclear weapons in a limited manner in the region at least puts the issue on the table. And believe me, it is one that is much discussed throughout Asia, Europe and the Middle East (where Israel is the region’s great secret nuclear power).

Are Trump’s words provocative?

Sure they are.

But Ronald Reagan, the most beloved Conservative Republican U.S. president ever, was also provocative. Very, very provocative.

Who can forget his glib dare to the Soviet Union? “My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you I just signed legislation which outlaws Russia forever. The bombing begins in five minutes.”

Oh, hahahahahahaha!

And this is my personal favorite: “It’s silly talking about how many years we will have to spend in the jungles of Vietnam when we could pave the whole country and put parking stripes on it and still be home by Christmas.”

Hillary claims that she still has the utmost confidence in America.

But her words don’t ring true. Hillary offers the old America– the one that was bombed in 9/11, bombed in Boston, and put on the run throughout the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Hillary’s into nation-building the old fashioned way– supposedly by ignoring “Why They Hate Us,” and claiming that everyone in the world wants to be just like us. Just like U–S–.

Not even our allies really believe in this anymore.

Instead of Hillary’s same-old same-old, Trump is offering what American citizens crave– restoration, renewal and renewed greatness.

That message may be a winning ticket.

Just remember: “Blah blah blah DONALD! Blah blah blah DONALD! Blah blah blah DONALD!”

In the end, it may just come down to “TRUMP!” when Americans go to vote.



