Pinsonat says be cautious in reading Kennedy's whopping lead in Louisiana US Senate Race

Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy has had a good week, poll-wise. However, how long his US Senate race numbers will show his domination remains to be seen. In the recent Southern Media and Opinion Poll, Kennedy was the overwhelming favorite to replace Republican US Senator David Vitter. Shortly after the poll was made public, Kennedy sent out an email promoting his first place position with a request for campaign contributions.

A fundraising letter included with an announcement is ot unexpected, as a politician with good news in an election will often promote it with a request for money. Kennedy leads with a lead of 22 points over his next Republican contender, Republican Congressman Charles Boustany who trails with 10 points, followed by Democrat Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell.

However, in the words of the pollster for SMOR, Bernie Pinsonat, the poll should be read with “caution”.

In an interview on Thursday, Pinsonat said he had run a poll on the Louisiana Governor’s race around the same time last year and US Senator David Vitter had jumped to 39 points. Vitter ultimately lost to now-Governor and Democrat John Bel Edwards. After getting trounced in that election, Vitter announced he would be resigning from the US Senate and now Kennedy leads in the poll to replace him.

Pinsonat further said, "John Kennedy is obviously benefiting from the budget debate in what we have a spending problem or revenue problem, he is already on TV".

The pollster stated that there are some strong Congressmen in the race, they have not spent money, the Democrats are unknown at this point, thus their numbers are “vastly understated”.

Pinsonat said the poll was distorted based upon which candidate had the most recognition.





Watch the interview segment with Pinsonat who discussed this and more regarding the US Senate race poll.