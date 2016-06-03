PC bogies PGA's World Golf Championship, moving from Donald Trump's club to Mexico

After five decades, the World Golf Championship will move next year from the National Doral golf course in Miami to Mexico City. Since the course is owned by Donald Trump, this decision smacks of political correctness.

Nonetheless, a political motivation was denied by PGA Commissioner Tim Finchem, who said that the tournament was unable to line up enough sponsorship. However, if Finchem would have worked with Trump, there is no doubt that sponsors would have been secured.

Finchem said the decision was all based on financial considerations and that politics was not involved in “any way, shape or form.” What baloney! Finchem, a pathetic tool of political correctness, moved the tournament because Trump made controversial comments about Mexicans.

According to the PC police, Trump is also anti-Hispanic because he wants a border wall with Mexico and wants to crackdown on illegal immigration. Moving the tournament to Mexico is a great way for the PGA to pander to Hispanic activists and show love to this supposedly aggrieved group.

Upon learning of the move, Trump quipped that the tour should have “kidnapping insurance” to protect the players in a country overrun by notorious drug cartels. The brilliant commissioner said that the tour probably did offer the kidnapping insurance, but that “it’s something we might not want to advertise.”

Of course for security reasons, moving the event to Mexico makes no sense. Players could very well become targets for the drug cartels and bands of criminals that run rampant in Mexico.

Logistically, moving the tournament to Mexico will also be a challenge for players because the event preceding the World Golf Championship is in Florida. Players will be inconvenienced by forcing them to travel to Mexico City. In fact, two-time US Open champion Andy North claimed that many players may skip the tournament altogether now that it has been moved to Mexico.

With this move, the PGA has now been exposed as another liberal, politically correct sports organization. It joins the ranks of the NBA that wants to move the All-Star game from Charlotte North Carolina because of the state's new law regarding transgender bathrooms.

Ironically, the decision was made without much input from players, who mostly vote Republican, according to anonymous surveys.

In today's world, PC decisions are made regardless of what fans or players want. Sadly, this decision was made for the benefit of radical activists and media commentators. It is a brave new world for the PGA, like it or not.