GNO's Hecht, Coroner Rouse, Rep. Troy Carter headline Punch Thursday June 9 in New Orleans

Want a close-up on the Louisiana legislative session budget woes, New Orleans crime, confederate statues, the region’s economy, the Presidential race and so many of the burning facing our region, state and country?

If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Just head over to The Eiffel Society this Thursday June 9, as the June edition of Politics with a Punch 2016 begins the summer’s fireworks amid the rattle of politics and the laughter of comedy.

Heading our political showcase panel are:

Hon. Troy Carter, Louisiana State Senator, 7th District (D-New Orleans) James Cusimano, Outstanding Comedian; Local Headliner; Punch Favorite Michael Hecht, President & CEO, Greater New Orleans, Inc. Maureen "Mo" McConnell, Actress, Talk Show Host, & Producer Pierre McGraw, Founder and President, Monumental Task Committee Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, Orleans Parish Coroner Mike Weinberger, Founder and President, Home Defense Foundation

For those few, not familiar with Politics with a Punch, it is our local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 14 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Jeff Crouere who serves as the host and MC.

When Punch gets going, no issue is off the table. I call it “funnier than laughing gas”

Politics with a Punch is held at the spectacular Eiffel Society at 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.

Doors open at 6PM. You can purchase drinks and order dinner, which we are pleased to say is delicious, indeed. Come schmooze and get a good seat. The show starts at roughly 8PM.

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

http://ringsidepolitics.com/category/Politics-with-a-Punch/

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.