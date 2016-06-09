Elizabeth Warren needs to get facts right on Trump, Curiel and Bill Clinton on Mexico

Basically, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, says that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is a jerk and nobody should vote for him.

In case you have anything else to do in the evening, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to give you her speech “highlights” in advance so that journalists can start writing now.

Warren also claims that Trump is a “racist” for seeking to stop illegal immigration and to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. She says that California federal judge Gonzalo Curiel will “have no problem surviving Trump’s nasty temper tantrums” about Curiel being “Mexican” and “unfair” because Curiel “has survived actual assassination attempts.”

And who, exactly, is trying to “assassinate” Judge Gonzalo Curiel?

Why, Mexicans.

Mexican nationals and Mexican immigrants, legal and illegal, are trying to assassinate Judge Curiel.

Mexicans here, Mexicans there.

But almost all of those seeking to murder Judge Curiel and other U.S. citizens fighting the war on drugs passing between Mexico and the U.S. border are Mexicans.

And quite a few are Mexican-Americans– dual nationals.

Judge Curiel’s life is threatened by Mexican nationals who are murderers, thugs, drug dealers, and criminal kingpins. And these dangerous criminals have not stayed in Mexico. Instead, they have brought themselves, their families and “employees,” and their “businesses” from Mexico to the United States.

They cross the infamous border between the United States and Mexico quite regularly. They handily invest their money in the U.S. economy.

Isn’t this unrestricted, unquestioned immigration “drift” between Mexico and the United States exactly what Donald Trump says he will shut down?

Isn’t this exactly why Donald Trump said that he would build a wall, defend the United States’s borders, and keep Mexican criminals and other illegal immigrants out?

The attempted “assassination” of Judge Gonzalo Curiel that Senator Elizabeth Warren refers to is part of a much larger attack on U.S. officials by the Arellano-Felix Organization– a group so powerful that it has its own acronym– the “AFO.” And despite Judge Curiel’s efforts as a prosecutor, the AFO is still very much in business, still very much the biggest supplier of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, shipping it from Mexico to California and all over.

Mexican-American street gangs are prominent distributors of AFO drugs all across the United States.

And guess who apologized to the citizens of Mexico for this sorry state of affairs?

Why, the man who’s seldom seen these days (unless you pay him $50,000 to speak)-– Bill Clinton, former U.S. president and husband of Hillary Clinton, the presumed Democratic Party presidential nominee.

Bill Clinton didn’t say, “Gee, Judge Curiel, I am so sorry that my actions as president led to you becoming an assassination target of the AFO.”

Clinton saves his apologies for Mexico. In 2015, at the Laureate Summit on Youth and Productivity in Mexico, Bill Clinton and his money-oozing foundation gave a speech where he told the audience that the “war on drugs” had backfired and led to violence which is crippling...crippling NOT the United States, but Mexico.

Yes! And Bill says that we– the United States of America– are responsible.

According to Bill Clinton, Mexico is blameless for its drug cartels and the terrible violence and harm they unleash. Everything going wrong is all the fault of the United States.

Bill Clinton said: “'I wish you [Mexicans] had no narco-trafficking, but it’s not really your fault. Basically, we did too good of a job of taking the transportation out of the air and water, and so we ran it over land. I apologize for that.”

Clinton apologizes...to Mexico for drug violence?

Bill Clinton apologized to Mexico for the United States successfully curtailing drug running between Colombia, the Caribbean and South Florida. America’s successful policies in the Southeast forced drug dealers to switch their routes from traveling over-sea from Colombia to Miami and the Bahamas, to instead traveling over land from Mexico to California.

And so, Bill Clinton says to Mexico, “I apologize for that.” http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2953775/Former-president-Bill-Clinton-apologizes-Mexico-U-S-War-drugs.html.

Clinton...apologizes to Mexico?

What Bill Clinton and his foundation omitted from his infamous apology speech to Mexico was the fact that the Clinton administration opened wide Mexico’s border with the United States. It is Bill Clinton’s policy of an open border and unrestricted immigration which encouraged land-based drug trafficking between Mexico and the United States to soar, and brought in all the criminality with it.

Clinton’s opening the border so wide made it possible for Mexican drug-running thugs who’d previously only been small-time middle men to vastly expand their criminal empires. As a result, almost all U.S. cities and even parts of Canada have now become infiltrated by Mexican gangs.

And Clinton...apologizes to Mexico?

Senator Elizabeth Warren needs to get her facts straight.

Let’s see whether tonight Warren apologizes to Mexico. But Trump’s plan to take control of the U.S. border with Mexico now makes more sense than ever. And Trump is the only candidate with this plan.

No apology needed.