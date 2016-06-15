BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Wednesday, 15 June 2016 13:22
Anti-Trump media bias by MSM, Wash Post, Social is offensive, dangerous
The media are ramping up the attacks on Donald Trump as the election draws nearer. On Monday, the Trump campaign banned the Washington Post from covering their political events. It was a response to a misrepresentation of Trump’s comments about President Obama. Media critic Howard Kurtz blasted the newspaper for an inaccurate headline suggesting that Trump was saying that Obama was somehow involved in the Orlando shooting.

Americans can expect no better balance from social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. In the aftermath of the Orlando jihadist attack on a gay night club, Facebook banned Pamela Geller, an Islamic critic and conservative commentator, from their site. Just two days later, Twitter banned gay conservative blogger Milo Yiannopoulos from their site. Both accounts were later restored, but only after much criticism.  

These acts of censorship follow a much publicized meeting between Facebook representatives and a select group of conservative media figures. In the aftermath of the meeting, the social media giant promised to investigate any claims of bias and said there was no intentional targeting of conservatives. Obviously, their objectivity did not last for long.  

The forces of political correctness have infected the social media sites as much as the mainstream media. The broadcast evening news programs are heavily tilted to the left, as are the major newspapers and cable news channels.  

Sadly, the only alternatives for conservatives are talk radio, Fox News and a select number of websites such as the Drudge Report.

It will be more difficult to find balance and objectivity, especially with the upcoming election. In fact, there will be a coordinated campaign to assist Hillary Clinton.  

In contrast, there will be continued problems for those expressing support for Donald Trump or opposition to the administration’s policies on dealing with terrorist attacks. Hopefully, the American people will see through this coverage to discover the truth, but the media can be very powerful in swaying public opinion.

Even on late night comedy shows, the jokes tend to portray Trump as a racist, while going very easy on Clinton and Obama. Last night host Stephen Colbert of the Late Show on CBS compared Trump to a Nazi, using the symbol of a swastika.

This highly offensive comedic bit was meant to display his reaction to Trump’s call to temporarily ban Muslim immigration into this country. However, to link Trump to Nazis is not only libelous, it is especially infuriating considering that Jews are one of the main targets of radical Islamists, along with gays, lesbians and Christians.

These recent media attacks are only a foreshadowing of what we can expect in the next few months. 

Jeff Crouere

