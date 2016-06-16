BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Thursday, 16 June 2016 11:29
Competing tweets mark Louisiana's Future with tax legislation HB38 today
Needless to say, there is much depending upon the passage of HB38 today in the House of Representatives at the Louisiana State Capitol and the full court press is on by all involved.

Judging from the flurry of tweets, Louisiana’s Future is on the line and advocates for and against the legislation are leading the cheers.

For instance, the conservative-anti-tax organization, Americans for Prosperity want its supporters to call their reps and vote against HB38, for Louisiana’s future depends upon it.

 

  

 

 

(Photo: House Speaker Barrras)

 

  

The liberal-oriented Louisiana Budget Project, has a differing view and a different tack to get out the vote.  The organization is posting cards on twitter with specific legislator’s contact details.

 

Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat has also gotten into the contest.

Tucker, who works in the communications department for Edwards is responding to AFP’s post--which calls it a temporary tax and warns of the payback wallop, come 2018.

Interestingly, the Louisiana Republican Party, which did not complain about Governor Bobby Jindal’s repeated use of budgetary gimmicks during the past eight years, which, in large part, got Louisiana into the budget mess, to begin with, had this to say:

The session is now in progress http://www.legis.la.gov/legis/video.aspx?roomid=110

