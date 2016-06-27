Donald Trump birdies Brexit, "The Robot", Hillary Clinton, bogies

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, took some bashing by the ladies this past weekend for having the nerve– the absolute nerve– to treat the United Kingdom as (one) a sovereign country outside the control of the United States and (two) that its citizens had and have the right to determine their country’s political and economic choices by...gasp!...popular vote.

Then, Trump got bashed some more by having the nerve...the nerve!...the nerve to say that he, an American businessman, would find a way to profit out of the United Kingdom’s democratic decision.

The nerve!

And then, Trump hit some golf balls.

Whack!

But what’s wrong with that?

Wasn’t it on the weekend?

And wasn’t Donald Trump in Scotland, and isn’t that where golf was invented?

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (Democrat, Wisconsin) and Hillary Clinton, a woman who never took her New York senate seat more seriously except as a notch on her “I Wanna Be President” resume, say that Great Britain can’t think for itself, and needs the help of the United States to re-integrate itself back into the European Union.

Part of the reason that Great Britain voted to leave was that a good part of the electorate was tired of being told what to do by people who are not British.

And certainly, that would include Hillary Clinton, whose responses to everything are notoriously robotic and refer to things which she had nothing to do with, but for which she takes endless credit. Things like women’s rights, to which Hillary has contributed nothing. Things like civil rights, and again, to which Hillary has contributed nothing.

Except maybe cheerleading– many years after the fact.

Now, Hillary’s strongest argument for being America’s next president is that she is a robot who takes credit for things she had absolutely no involvement in. “Look at me!” she snarls. “Here I am, being presidential in my robotic way!”

Hillary’s biggest criticism of Trump is that he’s NOT a robot. No! Donald Trump has emotions, he has strong opinions, he is not afraid to actually speak in a non-robotic, human manner. He is not impulsive but he is opinionated and comes on strong.

Because strong is what Donald Trump is.

He knows that Great Britain not only CAN take care of itself in its European relations, but he respects Great Britain’s democracy and its democratic decisions.

And if down the road Great Britain changes its mind or reaches some other kind of accord, well, isn’t that just Great Britain’s business?

If Great Britain wants America’s help, it can certainly ask for it.

But to say that Donald Trump’s comments, made at a press conference intended to be about his family’s golf course, make him less presidential than Hillary Clinton, well, that’s just the robot talking.

Hillary had to turn herself into a robot because otherwise, surviving her husband’s infidelity and chronic rejection of her would have been exceptionally difficult.

Hillary had to turn herself into a robot because otherwise, she would have to face far too much reality about the graft and impropriety that so characterizes everything she does.

HIllary may still be a robot-slave, but last week, robots everywhere got a rude awakening.

Great Britain voted to “Brexit” the European Union last week.

In part, Great Britain did so because it no longer wanted to be a European robot. It no longer could bear to do the European robot walk and robot talk. It got tired of being told what to do by a bunch of bureaucrats in Brussels. It got tired of what it viewed as uncontrolled immigration. It feared the EU’s inability to curb ISIS terrorism on the streets of France, and it did not want another “London Bombing” nightmare. And it got tired of paying to be in a club that it no longer wanted to be a member of.

And it did so without making one telephone call to President Obama to ask for advice, although Obama gave it anyway and told Britain to stay in. Great Britain, severed from the United States by a revolution mounted so that human beings no longer had to be the robots of British taskmasters, tooted its own horn last week and sang a song of independence from the EU.

The British voters voted to go back to being truly British.

Trump gets it.

But the robots never will.