Black Entertainment Television Awards was sure racist BET against Trump

Once again, BET (Black Entertainment Television) hosted their annual awards ceremony Sunday night, and, once again it turned political. During the show, various speakers, award winners and hosts used their platforms to encourage support for Hillary Clinton and to castigate Donald Trump.

It might be useful to ask all of these entertainers what has Hillary Clinton done for the black community? She has supported policies that have led to a doubling of the federal debt, more U.S. involvement in foreign wars, and unleashed the significant threat of Islamic terrorism. None of these positions have done anything positive for African Americans. In addition, her strong support of abortion rights has contributed to the disturbing reality that black babies are aborted at a much greater percentage than white babies. While African Americans comprise only 13% of the country’s population, black babies are the victims in approximately 36% of all abortions in this country. This is truly racist and should be stopped, but all Hillary wants is for Americans to have access to even more abortion services.

Her opponent, Donald Trump, is considered a bigot, racist, Neanderthal billionaire who hates all minorities. In reality, he has truly helped thousands of minority families by providing good paying jobs in his business. This gives his African American employees not only money to provide for their families, but self-worth, something Hillary Clinton and other liberals never provide.

The Trump track record of providing jobs and opportunity to African Americans did not matter one bit to show host Tracee Ellis Ross, who encouraged young women to register to vote and determine “the next President. Welcome to the White House Hillary Clinton.”

BET Chairwoman and CEO Debra Lee extolled the virtues of gun control and the Democrat sit-in in Congress. She presented the humanitarian award to Black Lives Matter activist and actor Jesse Williams.

In one of the most racist speeches ever given at an awards program, Williams said that America built a system to “destroy us.” He claimed that blacks in this country are oppressed and buried “out of sight, out of mind.” For good measure, he also added that “this invention called whiteness uses and abuses us.” He said that whites extract “our culture, our dollars, our entertainment like oil, like black gold, ghettoizing and demeaning our creations and stealing them.” To show the double standard in our country, just imagine if a white actor had used similar language to criticize black Americans. To say there would be an uproar is an understatement.

Interestingly, Williams is an actor on a television show, Grey’s Anatomy, with plenty of white co-stars, white viewers and white sponsors. If not for white support, Williams may not be a rich, successful activist winning awards from BET.

Later in the awards ceremony, actor Samuel L. Jackson praised Williams for his “true” remarks and encouraged people to go to the polls this fall and “take eight more people with you.” The goal, according to Jackson, was not to be “tricked like they did in London.”

Interestingly, Jackson is like so many liberal entertainers of all races who supported the United Kingdom remaining in the European Union. Fortunately, the majority of UK voters decided to restore their national sovereignty and end ties to the mammoth bureaucracy in Brussels, Belgium.

Despite plenty of warnings and fear mongering, the people of the UK did the right thing by voting for independence and freedom. This universal desire should be appreciated by celebrities like Jackson, but, unfortunately, they are brainwashed to support globalism and more international oversight, not less.

Just in case the message was not delivered strong enough, the awards ceremony ended with recording artist Usher wearing a T-shirt that read, “Don’t Trump America.”

Overall the awards show was a disgusting display of political favoritism and partisanship with episodes of outright racism. It is a shame that these celebrities are given so much acclaim. In reality, they are not doing their fellow African Americans any favors as the plight of black people in this nation has not improved after almost eight years of Barack Obama. It will just be more of the same with Hillary Clinton.

As crazy as it sounds, the best choice for African Americans in November is to support Donald Trump. He has experience doing what Hillary Clinton has never done, create jobs. This is a much better way to help African Americans than any government program.

