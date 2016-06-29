Jay Dardenne & budget; New Orleans meetings; SUNO, Maness

The Louisiana politics mailbag is full. Here are some of the selections: SUNO searches for chancellor, Rob Maness gets endorsement, Jay Dardenne talks budget, New Orleans sets meetings and of course, the important Louisiana legislative tweets.

DARDENNE DISCUSSES BUDGET

NEW ORLEANS MEETINGS

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, 2016, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans City Council will host a series of community meetings to discuss budget priorities as the City begins its 2017 budgeting for outcomes process. Other City officials attending will include deputy mayors, New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Superintendent Michael Harrison, New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) Superintendent Tim McConnell and other department and agency leaders.

The goal of the budgeting for outcomes process is to produce a more resident-driven budget and ensure process improvement and accountability of our government performance. This national best practice is designed to enhance services and get a better return on investment of public dollars by encouraging City agencies to invest public resources based on the results residents and City leaders want to achieve. While traditional budgeting systems are hinged on incremental changes to the previous year’s level of effort, budgeting for outcomes ensures that all City budgets are funded based on how well they achieve residents’ priorities.

Before each district meeting, City officials will also host a resource center from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. where residents may visit one-on-one with representatives from several City departments and agencies to address specific complaints and concerns. All community meetings will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. Spanish will be available at all meeting locations. Vietnamese translation will be available at the District E meeting. Residents who cannot attend community meetings are invited to share their comments and input by sending e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

SCHEDULE OF COMMUNITY MEETINGS

DISTRICT A Councilmember Guidry

WHEN: Wednesday, July 6, 2016

WHAT: Resource Fair 5:30 p.m. in Foyer

Community Meeting 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Lakeview Christian Center

5885 Fleur De Lis Dr. New Orleans, LA 70124

DISTRICT C Councilmember Ramsey

WHEN: Thursday, July 7, 2016

WHAT: Resource Fair 5:30 p.m. in Hallway before Gym Entrance

Community Meeting 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Alice M. Harte Charter School

5300 Berkley Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

DISTRICT E Councilmember Gray

WHEN: Monday, July 11, 2016

WHAT: Resource Fair 5:30 p.m. in Foyer

Community Meeting 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Household of Faith Church

9300 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70127

DISTRICT D Councilmember Brossett

WHEN: Wednesday, July 13, 2016

WHAT: Resource Fair 5:30 p.m. in Cafeteria on First Floor

Community Meeting 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Corpus Christi Church Community Resource Center

2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116

DISTRICT B Councilmember Cantrell

WHEN: Thursday, July 14, 2016

WHAT: Resource Fair 5:30 p.m. in Cafeteria

Community Meeting 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: KIPP Central City Academy at Carter G. Woodson School

2514 Third St., New Orleans, LA 70113

ROB MANESS

National conservative icon Chris McDaniel has endorsed retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rob Maness for United States Senate.

McDaniel said, “"Washington, D.C. is broken and is in desperate need for bold conservative leadership from a true political outsider, and that is why I'm proud to endorse Col. Rob Maness for U.S. Senate in Louisiana. Col. Maness is not only a committed constitutionalist but he is also a warrior, who will be unafraid to stand up to the liberal Democrats and sheepish Republican leadership in the Senate. He will provide conservatives in Louisiana and across the country the type of leadership they have been craving. As a 32 year Air Force veteran, he has routinely laid his life on the line in defense of the Constitution, and I believe he will continue to do so as a Senator. Col. Maness is the only candidate in this Senate race who I'm confident will stand shoulder to shoulder with Senators like Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Rand Paul in the fight for liberty and that is why I'm asking all of my friends in Louisiana to unite behind his campaign to defend the Constitution and bring real conservative change to Washington."

Maness said, “I'm honored to receive this endorsement from Chris McDaniel. Chris is a committed constitutionalist and has been a stedfast leader in the fight for liberty since he first burst onto the scene in 2014. He is also a clear outsider, who like me is despised by the Washington elites, which in my book is a badge of honor. There is no campaign in this race with more momentum than us as conservative leaders like Chris McDaniel, Senator Rand Paul, Dr. Ben Carson and many more have quickly unified behind our outsider campaign to bring real change to Washington, D.C.”

SUNO

A search committee comprised of a diverse group of administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders will screen and recommend final candidates for the position of chancellor for Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO).

The SUNO Search Committee will assist the Southern University (SU) System with selecting a replacement for Victor Ukpolo who steps down June 30, 2016. Lisa Mims-Devezin, dean of the SUNO College of Arts and Sciences, will serve as interim chancellor.

The 17-member search team will be co-chaired by Charles Rice, CEO of Entergy New Orleans, and Gloria B. Moultrie, vice chancellor for community outreach and University advancement, SUNO.

The Southern University at New Orleans Chancellor Search Committee includes, from SUNO: Louis Blackmon, president, Student Government Association; Suzette Ermler, graduate student-social work; Beverly Favre, former dean (retired), School of Social Work; Donna Grant, vice chancellor for student affairs; Leatrice Latimore, assistant vice chancellor for enrollment management; Pamela Marshall, chair, Department of Forensic Science; Frank Martin, chair, Department of Business Administration; Chester Mills, professor, Department of English and Faculty Senate president; Moultrie; Hazel Pitts, assistant to the vice chancellor for administration and finance; and Igwe Udeh, dean, College of Business and Public Administration.

Other members of the SUNO Chancellor Search team include SUNO alumni: Bessie Vaughn, president, SUNO Alumni Association; and Frank Williams, SUNO Foundation. Business and community representatives are: Gretchen Bradford, president, Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association; Ben Johnson, president and CEO, New Orleans Chamber; and Rice.

SU System President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton will serve ex-officio.

"Each member of the committee brings a wealth of expertise that will aid the committee in its recruitment and evaluation of candidates towards the aim of filling this very important position," said Belton.

The SUNO Chancellor Search Committee is scheduled to meet for the first timeThursday, July 7, 2016, at 4 p.m., in the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive.

#lalege Tweets