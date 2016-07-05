Wanna join GNOInc on its Panama workshop mission?

GNOInc. wants to know if you want to join them in Panama, this fall. If you are interested, make a decision, for the spaces available are going fast.

Are you joining us in Panama this Fall? You should be. And here’s why:



This September, stakeholders of the Southeast Super-Region will embark upon a Canvas Workshop to the country of Panama. We will explore best practices across a variety of economic development issues, and learn about the relationship of the cosmopolitan south (Panama City) with the industrial north (Colon), connected of course, by the Panama Canal. We are thrilled to offer this new experience that expands the Canvas Workshop platform, with an international theme.



The SRC Canvas Workshop will include the following focus areas, and more:

Trade and Intermodal Transportation

- The Panama Canal: $5 billion expansion project that is reshaping world trade

- City of Colon & the Free Zone: 2nd largest city in Panama, at the Caribbean end of the Panama Canal

- Panama Canal Railway: Linking the most attractive tourism corridors between Colon on the Atlantic Coast and Panama on the Pacific

- Tocumen International Airport: The hub of air traffic in Central America with ambitious expansion plans to become Central America’s first airport city

Higher Education, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

- Higher Education: Panama possesses some of the most cultured higher education institutions available

- City of Knowledge: Panama’s hub of innovation collaboration across sectors such as digital, healthcare & biosciences, sustainability, and more

Redevelopment, Beautification and Community Improvement

- Casco Viejo: Investment and redevelopment in the historic quarter of Panama City

- Panama Pacifico: The largest mixed use redevelopment project in the world

Synergies Between Louisiana and Panama

- Panama Jazz Festival

- Numerous corporate entities across various industry sectors

- Thousands of individuals with deep-rooted ties to Louisiana

Exclusive Networking

- Private presentations, discussions and networking with our Panamanian hosts

- 80-100 business and civic leaders from southeast Louisiana

- Visits to Panama’s unique cultural institutions and establishments



The dates for the Super-Region Canvas Workshop are September 20 – 23, 2016 [Tuesday to Friday]; the cost of the trip is $2,300 per guest. It’s not too late to register – but it will be soon! We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity and be amongst the first to experience this economically and culturally rich international nexus, along with your Louisiana peers.



Register for the Super-Region Canvas Workshop here.