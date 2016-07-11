Trump win uncertain? Court: GOP delegates not bound

According to tweets and the following court ruling, the GOP delegates are free to vote as they please, despite the prior committments to Donald Trump, or to others.

Whether this court ruling will have any bearing upon what occurs up in Cleveland next week, but, for some, they are free at last.

Here is the link to the court ruling

This from the site, "Free the Delegates":

To: RNC Chairman Reince Priebus

From: Concerned Republican Voters

---

As Republicans, we are devoted to the pillars of conservatism that have made America great. For generations, we have worked to build a party that embodies the American dream.

That's how the GOP became the party of freedom, prosperity, and opportunity.

It was the GOP that fought to abolish slavery, and was the GOP that championed women's suffrage. Today, it is the GOP that works for stronger families and stronger communities for a strong and prosperous America.

Many of our country's greatest leaders were, and are, members of the GOP -- we are the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, and Reagan.

But today, we are saddled with a presidential candidate who holds none of the qualities of our party's greatest leaders.

He lacks common decency, respect of the Constitution, and the temperament of someone fit to be Commander-in-Chief.

That is why we cannot, in good conscience, support Donald Trump for President of the United States. We are standing firm for the core Republican principles we cherish and that Trump in no way represents.

Mr. Chairman, we are calling on you to support us in reaffirming the longstanding principle that delegates to the GOP Convention can vote their conscience in the name of preserving the legacy of our party and our nation.

Sincerely,

[The undersigned]

MORE TO FOLLOW FROM BAYOUBUZZ.COM