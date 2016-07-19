Boustany, Fleming, Kennedy lead US Senate candidates with $ on hand



The Open Primary election isNovember 8 with runoffs scheduled forDecember 10.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House must pay a qualifying fee of $600 plus another $300 to their party’s State Central Committee.

Currently, there are 13 declared candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. David Vitter – six Democrats, six Republicans, and one independent, which is Other/No Party in Louisiana. Another six are giving consideration to running.

Of that group, only seven of them have raised more than $10,000 through June 30. So it will be interesting to see how many of them pony up the $900 to get their name on the ballot.

In the 4th District U.S. House race, where current Republican Rep. John Fleming is giving up the seat to run for the U.S. Senate, there are six declared candidates and another six who are thinking about it.

The 4th District is comprised of all or part of 15 parishes in northwest Louisiana and extends down the western border of the state.

As is usually the case in Louisiana elections, the ballot for the U.S. Senate seat and the 4th District U.S. House seat will be quite long, but will include names of candidates who pay their filing fee and do little else as for as raising money and campaigning are concerned.

We’ll have all the answers bythis Friday.and will have a wrap-up of who is running in next week’s issue of theFax-Net.



U.S. Senate money picture

If past history is any indication, the race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana will be an expensive one. Early campaign finance reports seems to confirm that expectation.

Here are the reports for declared candidates from January 1, 2016 through June 30. They are ranked according to cash on hand.

U. S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $366,517.

Total Receipts – $4,338,914 of which $1,682,483 was transferred in from his U.S. House account, which is permissible.

Total Expenditures – $2,188,396.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $2,517,035.

U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $3,224,059 of which $1,656,490 was transferred in from his U.S. House committee.

Total Expenditures – $816,628.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $2,407,430.

State Treasurer John Kennedy (R)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $1,763,667.

Total Expenditures – $383,866.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $1,384,056.

PSC Foster Campbell (D)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $999,217 of which $250,000 was a personal loan to his committee.

Total Expenditures – $130,883.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $868,333.

Attorney Caroline Fayard (D)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $1,117,415 of which $650,000 were personal loans to her committee.

Total Expenditures – $483,200.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $634,214.

Retired Col. Rob Maness (R)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $21,173.

Total Receipts – $484,332 of which $50,000 was a personal loan to his committee.

Total Expenditures – $298,907.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $206,577.

Businessman Josh Pellerin (D)

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $120,269 of which $63,700 were personal loans to his committee.

Total Expenditures – $117,965.

Cash on Hand as of 6/30/16 – $2,303.

Other declared candidates raised less than $10,000 for the period January 1 through June 30. They are Democrats Peter Williams, Derrick Edwards, and Kaitlin Marone; Republicans Joseph Cao and Abhay Patel; and Other/No Party Troy Hebert.

Currently, there are 2,940,180 registered voters in the state. Of that total, 64% are white, 31% are black, and 5% are other races. By party affiliation, 45% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 26% are Other Parties.

FAX-NET UPDATE is published weekly and delivered to your home or office by fax or e-mail. Subscription rates are: $50 for 12 months (50 issues) or $35 for six months. To subscribe, send check or money order to:Fax-Net Update, P.O. Box 44522, Shreveport, LA 71134. If you have questions, tips or want to do a guest column, call 861-0552 or send e-mail to [email protected]net. Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher.

#lasen Tweets

US senate twitter