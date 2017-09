Congressman Steve Scalise and Jeff Crouere discussed the Republican Party, Rudy Giuliani's speech, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's policies and other political matters on Tuesday as Crouere took his WGSO Radio show to Cleveland.

The broadcast, also featured over Facebook Live, was conducted during the Republican National Convention.

CRouere and Scalise also discussed Clinton's email server, the need to support Donald Trump and even Melania Trump's speech

