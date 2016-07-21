Countdown: David Duke running for Congress vs. Steve Scalise or what?

Early this month, the former Louisiana State representative he said he was considering running versus Steve Scalise, number three in the chain of Republican House leaders. Congressman Scalise is holding the congressional seat of District One.

Duke lives in that district, is reportedly upset at Scalise for a comment during the Scalise-Duke controversy from 2014. Also, Duke is said to be incentivized because of the success of Donald Trump's campaign, who presumably has been targeting the same audience

Duke has stated that whites would be committing treason if they did not vote for Trump. The social media, particularly twitter has been swarming with right wingers promoting the Trump cause and intimidating Jews and others who speak out against Trump.

Recently the following was reported about Duke :

He repeated his belief that Trump, who has notoriously shared the Twitter messages of white supremacists, include one with the handle @WhiteGenocideTM, has given white nationalists an opportunity to go “on the offensive.”



I love what Trump’s doing. I think that Trump is a breath of fresh air. I don’t know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s in but I think it’s great what he’s doing. But I tell you something, we have got to continue to take this another step, we have got to continue to go on the offensive in this battle. As far as I’m concerned, I’m going to vote for Trump, I said I supported Trump, I’ve been aligned with Trump from very early in this campaign, as you have, but there’s no question in my mind that we need at least one guy in the United States Congress, whether in the House of Representatives or the Senate, at least one guy that will openly stand up for the rights and the heritage of European-Americans and I believe that the time is right.



However, with only one day left to qualify, the uncertain are still uncertain.

Maybe to titilate our curiosities, his web site today posts the follow image.

Dr. Duke Exposes the Craven Traitor Ted Cruz and Why We Must Bring Down the Political and Media Establishment! Will Duke Run?

So, is he running for Congress or Senate?

The clock ticks in suspense.