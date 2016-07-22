Donald Trump's speech & message, not Clinton, resonates with American Voters

Donald Trump gave the speech of his life to conclude a rowdy, but successful, Republican National Convention. As with Trump productions, there was showmanship and plenty of self-promotion and the American people loved it. Ratings skyrocketed with over 22 million Americans tuned in to the convention on a daily basis.

In his masterful 76-minute speech, Trump covered all of the important issues such as ending political correctness, rebuilding our infrastructure, rebuilding our economy, creating jobs, taking the fight to ISIS, rebuilding the military, ending Obamacare, and appointing conservative justices to the Supreme Court. However, he gave special focus to three issues: combating illegal immigration, ending bad trade deals and restoring law and order. Trump also said he would be the “voice” of the American people and lead the fight against a rigged system.

He outlined Hillary Clinton’s abysmal record as Secretary of State and the disasters that she left behind in Libya, Iraq, Syria and other countries. Trump said that Clinton’s legacy was “death, destruction, terrorism and weakness.” He referenced her improper handling of classified materials and her deletion of 33,000 emails “so the authorities can’t see her crime.”

As one of his major themes, Trump outlined an “America First” policy which includes “safe neighborhoods, secure borders and protection from terrorism.”

According to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Trump’s speech rivaled “Reagan at his peak.” Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said it was the “best acceptance I’ve ever seen.”

The majority of the American people also registered their approval of Trump’s speech. In a CNN/ORC poll, 57% expressed a “very positive” reaction, 18% had a “somewhat positive” reaction, while only 24% had a “negative” reaction. In addition, 73% of respondents said that the policies proposed by Trump in his acceptance speech will move America in the right, while only 24% said his plans would move the country in a negative direction.

Pollster Frank Luntz believes that the speech will propel Trump to a tie with Clinton or give him a small lead in the presidential race.

Now that Cleveland is over, the nation’s media will immediately descend on Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention. After the colorful and rambunctious Republican National Convention, the Democrat Party will feature a boring showcase of status quo politics.

Hillary Clinton will continue the Obama administration policies on the disastrous Affordable Care Act legislation, selecting liberal Supreme Court justices, raising taxes, growing government, continuing to be politically correct, decimating our military, and allowing more illegal aliens to enter the country among other issues.

The Republicans produced an unlikely non-politician as their nominee. In contrast, the Democrats will offer to the American people a typical politician who has limited real world, private sector experience and a non-existent record of accomplishment in her government service.

Hillary Clinton has been in the public eye for almost 30 years, serving in a variety of government positions such as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State. Now, she wants to graduate to the position of President of the United States. After being denied her party’s nomination in 2008, Clinton assembled the entire leadership of the Democrat Party to back her in this race. Her opponent had no chance of victory as Hillary controlled hundreds of super delegates, who backed her regardless of how Democrats voted.

In his acceptance speech of the GOP Vice Presidential nod, Indiana Governor Mike Pence labeled Clinton to be the “Secretary of the Status Quo.” She will offer nothing new to a country in desperate for new leadership. Donald Trump is the change agent America needs, while Hillary Clinton is a politician only looking toward the past for her inspiration.

If elected, Clinton will be a tool of the special interests, Wall Street and the power brokers in the Democrat Party. If Trump is elected, he will be an independent leader answering only to the American people.

The choice is clear, the status quo or change, continuing down the road to socialism or reversing course and embracing capitalism, saving our country or leading us to total disaster?

Hopefully, the American people will choose well in November. It may very well be our last chance.

