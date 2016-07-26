WikiLeaks, Wasserman & Raising Kaine about Clinton's horrible VP pick

Well, it has been a very disastrous few days for Hillary Clinton. The Republicans finished their convention which gave Donald Trump a nice bounce in the polls. Except for the establishment and die hard Ted Cruz supporters, the GOP is united behind Trump as their nominee.

In contrast, the Democrats are in total disarray as the WikiLeaks email bombshell clearly show the DNC favoritism toward Hillary Clinton that Bernie Sanders had complained about during the campaign. The result was that DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to announce her resignation as the convention started. She was even booed off the stage at a gathering of Florida delegates.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders are furious at the DNC and the Clinton campaign for a rigged process that gave her the nomination. It remains to be seen how many of these supporters will stay home, vote third party, support Trump or eventually follow the lead of the Vermont Senator and support Clinton.

While the convention is in meltdown, the questions about the Democrat Party vice presidential nominee are mounting. Last weekend, Clinton made the “safe” choice and selected U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) as her running mate. Kaine is considered to be a moderate, but he is on the opposing side from the progressive wing of the party on many issues. Kaine is a staunch supporter of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a hated trade deal that was opposed by Sanders and Donald Trump, and became a major issue in this year’s presidential race.

Kaine is very close to the big banks and financial industry. According to Trump, Kaine is “in the pocket of Wall Street.” Unlike Trump and Sanders, Kaine supported the Iraq War, another issue that will certainly not endear him to the party’s loud progressive wing.

Supporters of Israel should be concerned about Kaine as well. He was one of only eight members of the U.S. Senate to boycott the historic speech of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Congress in March of 2015. He received financial donations from Esam Omeish, a radical Muslim operative who is associated with the terrorist organization the Muslim Brotherhood. Kaine appointed Omeish to the Virginia Immigration Commission even though Omeish is Vice President of a dangerous mosque that was led by terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki as its Imam and had other terrorists in the congregation including two 9/11 hijackers and Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 soldiers and wounded 32 in the Fort Hood massacre.

To make matters even worse, Kaine claims that he is a “strong supporter of the nuclear agreement with Iran” and said the deal is “a dramatic improvement over the status quo.” This deal is strongly opposed by Israel, which considers it a threat to the country’s survival. Trump and other Republicans have blasted the deal as contrary to American interests, especially since it allowed Iran to access $150 billion in frozen assets.

If elected Vice President, Kaine also promised the Spanish television network Telemundo that he would push a bill to legalize all illegal immigrants during the first 100 days of the new administration.

Another issue which may cause Kaine trouble in battleground states is his staunch opposition to the Second Amendment. He has consistently received an “F” from the NRA. For example, as Governor of Virginia, Kaine vetoed a bill that would have given motorists the right to carry a gun in their vehicles for self-defense.

Despite his controversial positions, Kaine’s decision to accept lavish gifts while Governor of Virginia may be his Achilles’ heel. Trump has labeled Kaine “corrupt” since he accepted over $201,600 in gifts while serving as Governor of Virginia, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Interestingly, former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell was indicted by federal prosecutors for accepting gifts in exchange for political favors.

Some of the gifts Kaine received included an $18,000 Caribbean vacation, $5,500 in clothing, trips to the NCAA basketball Final Four, as well as travel expenses for political events and conferences. These gifts were provided by his political donors, a major pharmaceutical company and the largest electrical provider in Virginia among others.

It certainly seems that Kaine is a typical politician who enjoyed all the perks of his office. This type of “politics as usual” is exactly what millions of American voters are tired of and voting to change during this election year. How Kaine helps Hillary win the election this fall remains to be seen.