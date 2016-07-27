FACEBOOK LIVE TODAY: Ex-Council Prez, Fielkow to talk NBA alumni, New Orleans and All Star move

Today, former New Orleans Saint top executive, ex-New Orleans Council President and current President and CEO of the National Basketball Retired Players Association, Arnie Fielkow, will discuss these and other issues in a Facebook Live event hosted by Bayoubuzz Publisher, Stephen Sabludowsky.

Recently, the National Basketball Retired Players Association issued the following statement after the NBA decided to remove the 2017 All-Star game from Charlotte. There have been reports that the game could be relocated to New Orleans, which last hosted the game in 2014.

"The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) fully supports the NBA and Commissioner Silver in the decision to move the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend to a new site in light of the enactment and effects of North Carolina HB2. We look forward to celebrating the All-Star Weekend at the new site selected by the NBA, and having the NBRPA and its membership once again participating in this much anticipated global event."

The NBA has not yet announced a new location.

Although Fielkow no longer lives in New Orleans, his heart still resides in the city and his impact is still felt. He left New Orleans to take the position with the NBA alumni organization. He and his organization have held various events in the city. Fielkow also made a $40,000 donation in his father’s name via the Jack Fielkow Scholarship Fund. Louisiana-based First NBC Bank matched Fielkow’s donation to the scholarship program. Fielkow was also instrumental in the establishment of the New Orleans MLB Urban Youth Academy and a mentor for several years with Each One Save One.

Bayoubuzz has been a leader in hosting online events using various technologies. Recently, Sabludowsky has helped enable a way to host computer to computer Facebook Live events, where guest and host are in two different locations, using their desktop or laptop computers.

Currently, without using a workaround such as the one Bayoubuzz has been engaged, Facebook Live users can only utilize smart phone or camera and one location for broadcasting. The social media company reportedly will be introducing upgrades to its current video infrastructure later this year.