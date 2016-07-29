Arnie Fielkow talks about his & the National Basketball Retired Players Association involvement in New Orleans

Essentially, that is what Arnie Fielkow has done and is doing.

How often do we know of a person who leaves the City of New Orleans for perhaps green pastures yet leaves a mark on the city for the betterment and future of this community?

On Thursday, I wrote about Fielkow being introduced to the city as the Executive Vice President of the New Orleans Saints. He then became a city councilperson after Hurricane Katrina, then that council’s president and then moving on to a new position in Chicago with the National Basketball Association Alumni or officially, what is known as the National Basketball Retired Players Association.

Although Fielkow is no longer in the city, he makes certain that his organization over which he presides (which includes the now-retired top professional basketball players to have an opportunity to visit and to help this city.

In part two of the Facebook live video that I conducted on Wednesday with Fielkow, and which video is below, he describes his visits to the city, both persony, as well as on the half of his basketball organization.

Fielkow has set up a scholarship in his father's name helping those wanting to go to college. In addition, the organization has helped build infrastructure in the city to help advance the basketball skills of youths.

Please watch the videos above. You can click on the CC closed caption on the video if it does not readily appear to read the text of his interview responses.