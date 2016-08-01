Thursday's Politics with a Punch: Voice, the hair and so, so much more

This is how I am framing the August edition of our Politics with a Punch which will be blast, as always

Larry Beron

Outstanding Comedian; Local Actor; Punch Favorite

Bernie Cyrus

Author, Talk Show Host, Political Consultant & Musician

Caroline Fayard

Attorney; United States Senate Candidate

Hon. Walt Leger, III

LA State Rep, (D-New Orleans); House Speaker Pro Tempore

Harry Shearer

Actor; Director; Comedian; Musician, THE SIMPSONS Legend

Poppy Tooker

Radio/TV Host; Culinary Activist; Speaker & Author

Vince Vance

Singer, Songwriter, Bandleader, LA Music Hall of Fame Member

So, who's the voice and of course, who's the hair?

The hair is an easy one.

That distinction goes to Vince Vance and his famous cone.

The voice?

Well, the obvious candidate is Harry Shearer but, don't forget, Vance did not become famous because of his hair. He has quite a good voice and voices plenty of strong opinions.

And, believve me--the rest of our talent is "no chicken salad".

Indeed, they are bonafide personalities--controversial, informational yet very funny--which is the point of Politics with a Punch, anyway--politics and fun.

So, here are the rest of the particulars as expressed by the show's host and EMCEE, Jeff Crouere:

Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;

Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment

at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.

Politics with a Punch

Politics with a Punch is our local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 14 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com and it has grown into quite a success story. Punch is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation.

All-Star Panel Thursday Night with

Harry Shearer Voice of Ned Flanders of THE SIMPSONS

This program will be a very special edition of Politics with a Punch, our 2016 Election Season Kickoff Show.



Check out the exceptional line-up of celebrities that have been selected for this New Orleans Political Comedy Tradition:





Jeff Crouere

Host, Politics with a Punch