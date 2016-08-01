US Senate candidate David Duke viewed extremely unpopular in UNO Poll

Below is the just released poll by the University of New Orleans.

How popular or unpopular is David Duke as he runs as a Republican in the upcoming US Senate election.

(U.S. Senate candidate David Duke is extremely unpopular with likely Louisiana voters, according to a new survey conducted by the University of New Orleans Survey Research Center. Out of 614 respondents, 82 percent viewed Duke unfavorably. Regardless of race, gender or party affiliation, no less than 80 percent of respondents said they had an unfavorable view of Duke.

The Survey Research Center sponsored an interactive voice response telephone survey, also known as a robocall, on July 27-28. The survey and analysis were produced by graduate research assistant Tony Licciardi and Edward Chervenak, director of the Survey Research Center.

“Our goal was to learn about the public’s perception of David Duke since he recently announced his candidacy for the open U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana,” Chervenak said.

Here are some of the highlights of the David Duke portion of the survey:

·By a nearly 6 to 1 margin, respondents expressed an unfavorable opinion of Duke.

·It appears that age had some influence over how Duke was appraised. Young respondents, while overwhelmingly communicating their distaste for Duke, were twice as likely as the oldest respondents to evaluate Duke favorably. Older voters, who remember Duke’s divisive pursuit of political office in the 1980s and 1990s, rated him unfavorably by nearly a 10 to 1 margin.

·The survey indicates that non-college educated respondents were slightly more likely to have a favorable attitude of Duke.

·There were regional differences in how Duke was assessed. He was least popular in Congressional Districts 2 and 3, where 9 in 10 voters rated him unfavorably. Conversely 1 in 5 respondents in District 5 gave Duke a favorable rating.

·When asked if they would vote for Duke for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming primary, only 13 percent of respondents said they would cast a ballot for him. There is little difference in vote support across race, gender and partisanship. No less than 80 percent of likely voters across these demographic categories said they would not vote for Duke.

“The poll indicates that there is a wholesale rejection of Duke’s candidacy by likely Louisiana voters,” Chervenak said. “Eighty-four percent of respondents in our poll reported that they would not vote for David Duke in the primary and three-quarters of them declared that they would not vote for him even if he ended up in the runoff against a Democrat.”

The same survey also asked likely voters to rate Gov. John Bel Edwards’ job performance. The poll found that one-half of respondents gave the governor positive marks for his performance in office. Just over one-third judged his job performance negatively and 15 percent had no opinion.

Here are some of the highlights of that portion of the survey:·

·Women were more approving of Gov. Edwards than men. Independent and other party members were also more positive than negative when evaluating the governor’s performance in office.

·There was some regional variation in the evaluations of Gov. Edwards’ job performance. Respondents in Congressional District 1 were basically split in their assessment of the governor, while voters in District 2 overwhelmingly approved of him. In District 6, voters approved of Edwards’ performance by a 2 to 1 margin. The only areas of the state where Edwards’ approval ratings were more negative than positive were in Districts 3 and 5.

To review the entire survey, please click here.

Since 1986, the UNO Survey Research Center has collected information about public opinions, beliefs and values on a wide range of social, economic and political issues. In that time, it has gained a reputation for accuracy and integrity in public opinion research.