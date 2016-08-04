NOLA international tourism boom, $100 buys lots in Louisiana

The Tax Foundation reports that it should go far. Not as far as inn Mississippi and certainly much more of a distance than D.C. and Hawaii.

How much will your $100 bill last you in Louisiana, compared to elsewhere USA? How far can you go with your shopping?

According to the Foundation:

"This map shows the real value of $100 in each state. Prices for the same goods are often much cheaper in states like Missouri or Ohio than they are in states like New York or California. As a result, the same amount of cash can buy you comparatively more in a low-price state than in a high-price state.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis has been measuring this phenomenon for two years now; it recently published its data for prices in 2014. Using this data, we have adjusted the value of $100 to show how much it buys you in each state."

NEW ORLEANS TOURISM:

According to Michael Hecht of GNOInc, New Orleans international tourism is booming.

New Orleans' international travel grew 37% in 2015, according to figures released July 28 by the National Travel and Tourism Office, which is part of the United States Department of Commerce. This represents the biggest one-year increase of any major U.S. City. Behind New Orleans, Seattle and Dallas saw the next biggest increase in international travelers, the report said. In other recent news:

· Travel + Leisure named New Orleans the #7 City in the World in their 2016 reader survey

· In May, In May, more than 1 million visitors traveled throughLouis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the largest single-month tally in the facility's 70-year history

· Last year, visitors to New Orleans spent more than $7 billion, beating the previous year's record, according to a recent University of New Orleans study

