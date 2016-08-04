BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Thursday, 04 August 2016 12:12
NOLA international tourism boom, $100 buys lots in Louisiana
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

 

 

dollar map 6How much will your $100 bill last you in Louisiana, compared to elsewhere USA?  How far can you go with your shopping?

The Tax Foundation reports that it should go far.  Not as far as inn Mississippi and certainly much more of a distance than D.C. and Hawaii.

According to the Foundation:

"This map shows the real value of $100 in each state. Prices for the same goods are often much cheaper in states like Missouri or Ohio than they are in states like New York or California. As a result, the same amount of cash can buy you comparatively more in a low-price state than in a high-price state.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis has been measuring this phenomenon for two years now; it recently published its data for prices in 2014. Using this data, we have adjusted the value of $100 to show how much it buys you in each state."

 

NEW ORLEANS TOURISM: 

According to Michael Hecht of GNOInc, New Orleans international tourism is booming.

Here is his report:

New Orleans' international travel grew 37% in 2015, according to figures released July 28 by the National Travel and Tourism Office, which is part of the United States Department of Commerce.  This represents the biggest one-year increase of any major U.S. City.  Behind New Orleans, Seattle and Dallas saw the next biggest increase in international travelers, the report said.  In other recent news:

·      Travel + Leisure named New Orleans the #7 City in the World in their 2016 reader survey

·      In May, In May, more than 1 million visitors traveled throughLouis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the largest single-month tally in the facility's 70-year history

·      Last year, visitors to New Orleans spent more than $7 billion, beating the previous year's record, according to a recent University of New Orleans study

 

You can read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Pollster Couvillon talks Louisiana US Senate race, David Duke risk Louisiana legislative budgetary concerns vs. realities »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1