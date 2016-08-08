Louisiana still fast start, UNO honors Romig, BRAC's signature, New Orleans Service Corps

(Based upon press releases)

LOUISIANA TOPS LIST

Business Facilities magazine has named FastStart, the workforce training program of Louisiana Economic Development, the best in the nation for an unprecedented seventh year in a row. "Louisiana Economic Development’s innovative FastStart program remains the gold standard for workforce training initiatives, said Editor-in-Chief Jack Rogers. “It’s getting harder to rank the leaders in workforce training because so many states have finally gotten the message that workforce development is Job One in the U.S…Louisiana’s FastStart is the best, and the best thing about it is that it keeps getting better.”

The Top Ten states for workforce training are:

1. Louisiana

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Tennessee

5. New Mexico

6. Florida

7. Virginia

8. North Carolina

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas

BRAC'S SIGNATURE SPEAKER'S PROGRAM

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) announced that Anne Donovan will serve as guest speaker at its September 13 Signature Speaker event sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Taylor Porter. Donovan is the U.S. Human Capital Transformation Leader for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the world’s largest professional services firm.



“Anne is a nationally recognized expert in understanding the next generation of workers,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Her professional expertise, in addition to PwC’s research on the subject, will provide attendees a deeper understanding of ever-changing workplace dynamics as a result of generational differences and the cultural changes they necessitate.”



Donovan’s remarks will focus on PwC’s global research examining how millennials impact the workplace. A partnership with the University of Southern California and the London Business School, PwC’s unprecedented two-year global generational study involved people from different generations, career stages and cultural backgrounds. Her presentation will focus on workplace dynamics, different communication styles, best techniques for motivating people, and practical and actionable tips for understanding the next generation of workers.



Signature Speaker sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Taylor Porter will be held at the Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the event is $35 for BRACinvestors and $45 for non-investors. More information and registration are available at brac.org/events.

ROMIG GETS HONORED

Last week, Mark Romig was honored by the University of New Orleans Homer Hitt Distinguished Alumnus. For years, Romig has been a major contributor to the City of New Orleans.

Mark Romig grew up in Lakeview, the second of seven children born to devoted Catholic parents who loved their babies, loved the Saints and loved their city.

He was a product of St. Dominic School, Brother Martin High School and, eventually, the University of New Orleans, where he learned he didn’t want to be a dentist but he did want to be a leader.

The plan worked out.

For the past 40-plus years, Romig has found himself telling the story of New Orleans in ways that make New Orleanians proud. From welcoming VIP visitors to the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition just six years out of college to now overseeing one of the most successful New Orleans marketing campaigns the city has ever seen, Romig has proven he’s a home-grown treasure whose heart for the city has inspired him to lay out the welcome mat without trampling on natives’ good will.

That’s why the University of New Orleans International Alumni Association has named Romig (B.S., ’78) its 2016 Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumnus. It was at UNO that Romig, now 60, discovered the Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Administration program. It was then a new degree offered through the College of Business Administration—and it would become the perfect career door for Romig, a man who loved to talk, loved to visit and loved to work.

Since taking the reins as president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation in 2011, Romig has been part of a leadership team that has helped the city through a resurgence that brought a record-breaking $7.05 billion in tourism spending last year. With a “Follow Your Nola” campaign that encourages visitors to step outside the well-trodden footprint of the French Quarter to also discover the city’s other beloved neighborhoods, dining experiences and attractions, Romig and his team have sought to draw the kind of tourists who look for authentic experiences, regardless of whether they seek vibrant nightlife or kid-friendly adventure.

Scott Hutcheson, cultural economy advisor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, says Romig was the brains behind that campaign—and it totally makes sense: “Who wouldn’t want someone who loves the city and knows the city as much as Mark does to carry that message to the world?”

FORBES ARTICLE ON NEW ORLEANS SERVICE CORPS

What is the New Orleans Service Corps? This is a good explanation as to what it does for the city.

http://www.forbes.com/sites/jpmorganchase/2016/08/08/new-orleans-service-corps/#6ed07cb87667