Louisiana US Senate Race chat, Alliance for Good Government picks Fayard

The Alliance for Good Government has announced its endorsement of Caroline Fayard for U.S. Senate.

Here is a press release from the Alliance:

The Alliance for Good Government on Tuesday night announced their endorsement of U.S. Senate candidate Caroline Fayard. Deliberating for nearly an hour following a lengthy forum, during which they heard from over a dozen candidates or their representatives, the Alliance came together to support Fayard as the best choice for senate this fall.

Now in its 49th year, the Alliance's purpose is "to foster, protect, and promote the welfare and interest of all the citizens of the state of Louisiana by bringing together thinking citizens into an organization which will promote public policies which benefit the New Orleans Metropolitan area, the state of Louisiana, and the United States of America." After hearing from candidates from across the political spectrum in an open forum, their membership determined Caroline Fayard was the best candidate to do just that as our next United States Senator.

“I am grateful and honored to be endorsed by the Alliance for Good Government,” said Caroline Fayard. “Their support signals a tremendous validation for our campaign, and for our commitment to fighting for equal pay for equal work, to raising the minimum wage, and to building a brighter future for Louisiana’s children.”

A good review of the forum can be found written by Stephanie Grace. Here is an excerpt:

Tuesday night's Alliance for Good Government U.S. Senate forum in New Orleans was just about everything you'd expect from a gathering that tried to accommodate all 24 candidates; it was long, unwieldy, but also intermittently revealing.

Not everyone showed up. U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany and Treasurer John Kennedy sent surrogates to speak on their behalf, but questions were reserved for the candidates themselves, and there were still enough of those to fill two consecutive panels.

