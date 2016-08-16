Despised biased liberal media loves Clinton, dumps on Trump

For years, mainstream news reporters have been covering for Bill Clinton, dismissing legitimate claims from numerous women that the former President engaged in sexual abuse, harassment, groping and even rape.

The liberal media’s love affair with Bill and Hillary Clinton is in full bloom during this presidential race.

He survived the impeachment saga largely because the media never abandoned him and gave most of the negative attention to the Republicans in Congress pursuing the charges against Clinton.

Over the years, Hillary Clinton has received even more preferential treatment as she seeks to become the first woman elected President of the United States.

In recent years, numerous books have been written by Secret Service agents outlining the improper behavior of Hillary Clinton as First Lady. She allegedly yelled at agents often, used profanity regularly, showed disdain for members of the military and engaged in violent outbursts against her husband. These salacious charges should have received plenty of attention from the mainstream news media. Instead, the reaction has been total silence.

In this election, the media is hoping to do for Hillary what it did for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Instead of pursuing investigations and searching for the truth, the media has adopted the role of liberal protector and attack dog against the Republican Party.

In this election, the media has a special hatred for Donald Trump, so the usual bias has been worse than normal.

At least Trump has the good sense to identify his enemy in this election. It is not Hillary Clinton, it is the media. In a recent tweet, Trump said, “I am not only fighting Crooked Hillary, I am fighting the dishonest and corrupt media and her government protection process. People get it!”

Of course, he is right. For example, at a recent Clinton event in St. Petersburg, FL, the Hill Newspaper edited pictures of the crowd to show a much larger audience. In fact, Hillary only attracted a 171 people at a venue that could hold 4,000, according to the Conservative Treehouse. In contrast, Trump always attracts large crowds that the media consistently ignores, only giving it coverage when a protester creates havoc.

When the father of a terrorist showed up at a Clinton rally outside Orlando, the media was basically silent. The minimal coverage was in stark contrast to the coverage given to Donald Trump’s suggestion that supporters of the Second Amendment could impact the election of Hillary Clinton. Of course, Trump was referring to political mobilization, but the media covered it as a threat. According to the Media Research Center, the Trump comment garnered five times more mainstream media coverage than the curious guest at the Clinton rally.

When Pat Smith, the mother of Sean Smith, who was killed in Benghazi, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hillary, the Media Research Center noted that the “Big Three” networks gave the topic less than two minutes of coverage, an embarrassing and conscious omission.

In the view of Democrat pollster Pat Caddell, the liberal media is “playing a detailed role, and a conscious role, in terms of protecting the political class, because they are the political class.”

The good news is that Caddell noted that the American people have finally discovered the real bias of the liberal media. According to Caddell, “two-thirds” of the American people view the media’s “objectivity and bias is as high as ever — they’re the lowest (rated) they’ve ever been, in Gallup.”

Thus, Donald Trump has picked the right enemy to fight in this election, the despised liberal news media.