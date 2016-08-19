Louisiana GOP plays politics as Trump photo ops, Obama bogeys

On the heels of a successful speech, Republican Nominee Donald J. Trump and his running mate, Governor Mike Pence, flew into Baton Rouge, LouisianaFriday morning to visit the surrounding communities of Denham Springs and the city of Central. Historic flooding has devastated the Bayou State during the multi-day storms that hovered over the region. The initial estimates in the cost of damages the storms and floods affecting South Louisiana are in at over $20 billion. Over 30,000 people have were rescued and 12 people have died. Most have been displaced from their homes.





Louisiana GOP Chairman Roger F. Villere, Jr. welcomed Trump to the state saying, “America is at sea without a captain and with Donald J. Trump’s visit, he’s showed that he’s willing to lead and govern all Americans.”



Hours after Mr. Trump’s plane departed Baton Rouge, the White House announced President Obama will take a break from his vacation to visit our flood ravaged state.



“Regardless of party, we welcome the President’s visit,” said LAGOP Executive Director, Jason Dore. “The eyes of the nation should be on South Louisiana as this flood is now considered one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the United States. Fortunately, Mr. Trump helped convince President Obama that he needed to take time out of his vacation to see Louisiana’s devastation first hand.”



Prior to Trump’s visit, Governor John Bel Edwards dismissed his trip as a photo op, challenged Trump to donate and volunteer and forcefully defended the failure of President Obama and his choice for President, Hillary Clinton, to visit the state.



“It’s hypocritical for Governor John Bel Edwards to espouse DNC-Clinton talking points by saying that Donald Trump would be a distraction,” Dore said. “Donald Trump and Governor Pence came down here to bring a much needed spotlight to our plight, encourage flood victims and handout supplies from an 18 wheeler full of items Mr. Trump donated while Hillary Clinton takes an unusual break from the campaign trail.”



The Republican Party of Louisiana staff has spent the week assisting flood victims in their home and the party has been encouraging

its members to donate their time and funds to local shelters and their neighbors.