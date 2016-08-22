BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 22 August 2016 12:26
Louisiana Floods: Muckers needed, Obama coming to BR, Strain meeting with farmers
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

strainUpdate on the Louisiana Flood--Muckers needed, Obama coming, Strain holding meetings

PRESIDENT OBAMA COMKNG TO BATON ROUGE

On Tuesday, August 23, the President will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he will get a first-hand look at the impact of the devastating floods, and hear from local officials about the response, including how the federal government can assist and tell the people of Louisiana that the American people will be with them as they rebuild their community and come back stronger than ever.


AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER STRAIN
Strain to meet with Farmers impacted by flooding  There are two meetings scheduled.

When: TOMORROW
10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Where: Christian and Julie Richard's Farm Shop
5632 Hwy 700
Kaplan, La. 70548


When: TOMORROW
2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Where: Progressive Tractor Company
5017 Interstate 49 South Service Red
Opelousas, La. 70570

WANNA MUCK?

 The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging anyone available to volunteer to help clean and muck out homes with flood damage. If you are able to help with this process, please contact www.volunteerlouisiana.gov. Any organization or church group is also encouraged to sign up. Tens of thousands of homes across the region have been impacted by the floods. Families need this type of support in order to continue the massive recovery process. The volunteer support in Louisiana has been tremendous. We need to continue this effort to help our neighbors during their time of need.

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Whose buying Clinton, Obama Iranian-hostage ransom deal excuse? Trump wins first Louisiana flood debate, 3 Republicans in bailout storm's eye »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1