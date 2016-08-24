CRIMEFIGHTERS hosts US Senate race forum tonight

Here is the list of candidates that CRIMEFIGHTERS state will be attending to hope to follow current US Senator David Vitter, who is stepping down after serving two terms:
Billiiot
Boustany
Campbell (could be late)
Cao
Clements
Crawford
Duke
Edwards
Fayard
Fleming
Gilam
Hebert
Landrieu
Maness
Mendoza
Patel
Pellerin
Williams
*Only Kennedy is unavailable.
John Kennedy is leading all polls taken to date.
CRIMEFIGHTERS founder and State President Irv Magri, Jr. said, “We are pleased that the vast majority of candidates for Senate will attend this evening’s debate. We look forward to hearing their platforms and positions on ways to protect families and businesses as well as protecting the rights of victims.” Magri is a former Criminologist from Loyola University, the founder & past president of the Police Association of New Orleans, and a former member and retired chairman of the Louisiana Pardon Board.
There are a limited number of seats available on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Doors Open @ 6:30 PM; Forums Begin @ 7:00 PM
Also, the organization is hosting a Kenner Mayoral forum.
CONFIRMED FOR KENNER MAYORAL DEBATE:
Gregory Carroll
Maria DeFrancesch
Keith Reynaud
Ben Zahn