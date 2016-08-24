CRIMEFIGHTERS hosts US Senate race forum tonight

CRIMEFIGHTERS, Louisiana’s largest organization dedicated to protecting the rights of victims and advocate for stronger laws against violent criminals, will host the Louisiana candidates for U.S. Senate and Mayor of Kenner in a forum this evening beginning at 7:00PM at Chateau Country Club in Kenner. Doors open at 6:30

Kenner will be the next scene of the crime in the US Senate race.

Here is the list of candidates that CRIMEFIGHTERS state will be attending to hope to follow current US Senator David Vitter, who is stepping down after serving two terms:

Billiiot

Boustany

Campbell (could be late)

Cao

Clements

Crawford

Duke

Edwards

Fayard

Fleming

Gilam

Hebert

Landrieu

Maness

Mendoza

Patel

Pellerin

Williams

*Only Kennedy is unavailable.

John Kennedy is leading all polls taken to date.

CRIMEFIGHTERS founder and State President Irv Magri, Jr. said, “We are pleased that the vast majority of candidates for Senate will attend this evening’s debate. We look forward to hearing their platforms and positions on ways to protect families and businesses as well as protecting the rights of victims.” Magri is a former Criminologist from Loyola University, the founder & past president of the Police Association of New Orleans, and a former member and retired chairman of the Louisiana Pardon Board.

There are a limited number of seats available on a first-come/first-serve basis.

Doors Open @ 6:30 PM; Forums Begin @ 7:00 PM

Also, the organization is hosting a Kenner Mayoral forum.

CONFIRMED FOR KENNER MAYORAL DEBATE:

Gregory Carroll

Maria DeFrancesch

Keith Reynaud

Ben Zahn