Louisiana Coalition reactivated to defeat David Duke in US Senate race

The “Louisiana Coalition”, played a major role during the prior Duke elections after he became a State Representative, to educate many both locally and nationally. It is a bipartisan political action committee that was originally organized in 1990.
Lawrence Powell, Chairman of the Coalition and one of its original co-founders, stated “The struggle for racial, religious and ethnic goodwill is never really done. And that’s why we’ve decided to reactivate the Louisiana Coalition: to affirm the values of decency and civility against champions of white nationalism and racial anti-Semitism.”
Powell added, “At a time when too many of our fellow citizens have been orphaned by a calamitous storm, the last thing we need is a Senate candidate who seeks to divide instead of unite us.”
The Coalition’s Advisory Committee includes over thirty current and former elected officials, including former Senators John Breaux, Bennett Johnston, former Governors Edwin W. Edwards, Buddy Roemer, Sheriff Newell Normand, national political consultant James Carville, as well as civic, business and religious leaders from across the state. (see attached committee list).
During the 1990 U.S. Senate race and the 1991 Louisiana Governor’s race, the Coalition developed statewide media campaigns attacking Duke. One of the TV ads featured Major General Ansel Stroud, commander of the Louisiana National Guard, who told viewers, “I joined the army in 1944 to fight against the Nazis, and I’m going to fight the Nazis in this election.”
The Coalition (www.StopDuke.com) plans to develop similar ads and other materials during the current U.S. Senate campaign.
The question some might have is whether the organization is necessary at this time given that Duke is one of twenty-four candidates, that the Republican Party (both nationally and locally) have stridently disassociated itself from him and that based upon a University of New Orleans poll earlier this year, he registers 6 to 1 unpopular to popular in the State of Louisiana (see interviews below with UNO professor Ed Chervenak).
The UNO survey said, “We asked respondents whether they would vote for Duke for the US Senate in the upcoming primary. This question is qualified by the fact that it did not offer the respondents any other choice of candidates for the office. It was designed to elicit a response of whether the respondent was for David Duke or not. When given that binary choice, only 13 percent of likely voters answered they would cast a ballot for him”
In a recent interview with Pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics of Louisiana, in one of his polls, Duke only received roughly 3 to 5 percent of the vote in an area surrounding New Orleans.
Still, Duke did surprise everyone when he first emerged on the political scene in his race for Louisiana State Representative in 1989. During the general election, with weeks remaining, Duke skyrocketed from low single digits to enter the runoff with John Treen. Duke edged Treen in that District 81 election.
Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism
Advisory Committee
Lawrence N. Powell, Ph.D., Chair
Professor Emeritus of History, Tulane University
New Orleans, LA
Madlyn Bagneris
Former LA Secretary of Social Services
New Orleans, LA
Elizabeth Beauvais
Sustainability Consultant
Shreveport, LA
Hon. John Breaux
Former U.S. Senator (LA)
Washington, DC
Douglas Brinkley
Professor of History, Rice University
William C. Broadhurst
Attorney, Crowley, LA
James Carville
Political Consultant, New Orleans, LA
Lawrence E. Chehardy
Assessor, Jefferson Parish, LA (retired)
Hon. John H. Dalton
Former Secretary of the Navy
Washington, DC
Hon. Edwin W. Edwards
Former Governor of Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA
Rosemary Upshaw Ewing
Civic Activist, Quitman, LA
Roy Fletcher
Political Consultant, Baton Rouge, LA
Rev. Dr. C. Welton Gaddy
Pastor, Monroe, LA
Jon Gegenheimer
Clerk of Court, Jefferson Parish, LA
Rannah Gray
Public Relations Consultant & Author
Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Janet Haedicke
Professor of English
University of Louisiana at Monroe
Quin Hillyer
Contributing Editor, National Review
Senior Editor, The American Spectator
Mobile, AL
Lesley Israel
National Board Member, ADL
Royal Oak, MD
Hon. Bennett Johnston
Former U.S. Senator (LA)
Washington, DC
George Kennedy
Political Consultant, Baton Rouge, LA
Anne Levy
Holocaust Survivor and Civic Activist
New Orleans, LA
Rabbi Robert “Bob” Loewy
Metairie, LA
Hon. Trent Lott
Former U.S. Senator (MS)
Washington, DC
John Madison,
Attorney, Shreveport, LA
Reverend Mack McCarter
Civic Leader and Community Activist
Shreveport, LA
Annie Reid Mills
Community Activist, Shreveport, LA
Jean Mintz
Civic Activist, Monroe, LA
Sybil Morial
Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
New Orleans, LA
Ron Nabonne
Attorney, New Orleans, LA
Newell D. Normand
Sheriff, Jefferson Parish, LA
Norman Robinson
Former News Anchor
New Orleans, LA
Hon. Buddy Roemer
Former Governor of Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA
Rob Smith
President, Rob Smith & Associates
Shreveport, LA
Judy Williams
President, Williams Creative Group
Shreveport, LA