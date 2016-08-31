Louisiana Coalition reactivated to defeat David Duke in US Senate race

The Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism has been reactivated for the purpose of combating Duke.

One of the leading forces to combat racism and bigotry in Louisiana has emerged once again as a result of the US Senate candidacy of David Duke.

The “Louisiana Coalition”, played a major role during the prior Duke elections after he became a State Representative, to educate many both locally and nationally. It is a bipartisan political action committee that was originally organized in 1990.

Lawrence Powell, Chairman of the Coalition and one of its original co-founders, stated “The struggle for racial, religious and ethnic goodwill is never really done. And that’s why we’ve decided to reactivate the Louisiana Coalition: to affirm the values of decency and civility against champions of white nationalism and racial anti-Semitism.”

Powell added, “At a time when too many of our fellow citizens have been orphaned by a calamitous storm, the last thing we need is a Senate candidate who seeks to divide instead of unite us.”

The Coalition’s Advisory Committee includes over thirty current and former elected officials, including former Senators John Breaux, Bennett Johnston, former Governors Edwin W. Edwards, Buddy Roemer, Sheriff Newell Normand, national political consultant James Carville, as well as civic, business and religious leaders from across the state. (see attached committee list).

During the 1990 U.S. Senate race and the 1991 Louisiana Governor’s race, the Coalition developed statewide media campaigns attacking Duke. One of the TV ads featured Major General Ansel Stroud, commander of the Louisiana National Guard, who told viewers, “I joined the army in 1944 to fight against the Nazis, and I’m going to fight the Nazis in this election.”

The Coalition (www.StopDuke.com) plans to develop similar ads and other materials during the current U.S. Senate campaign.

The question some might have is whether the organization is necessary at this time given that Duke is one of twenty-four candidates, that the Republican Party (both nationally and locally) have stridently disassociated itself from him and that based upon a University of New Orleans poll earlier this year, he registers 6 to 1 unpopular to popular in the State of Louisiana (see interviews below with UNO professor Ed Chervenak).

The UNO survey said, “We asked respondents whether they would vote for Duke for the US Senate in the upcoming primary. This question is qualified by the fact that it did not offer the respondents any other choice of candidates for the office. It was designed to elicit a response of whether the respondent was for David Duke or not. When given that binary choice, only 13 percent of likely voters answered they would cast a ballot for him”

In a recent interview with Pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics of Louisiana, in one of his polls, Duke only received roughly 3 to 5 percent of the vote in an area surrounding New Orleans.

Still, Duke did surprise everyone when he first emerged on the political scene in his race for Louisiana State Representative in 1989. During the general election, with weeks remaining, Duke skyrocketed from low single digits to enter the runoff with John Treen. Duke edged Treen in that District 81 election.

Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism

Advisory Committee

Lawrence N. Powell, Ph.D., Chair

Professor Emeritus of History, Tulane University

New Orleans, LA

Madlyn Bagneris

Former LA Secretary of Social Services

New Orleans, LA

Elizabeth Beauvais

Sustainability Consultant

Shreveport, LA

Hon. John Breaux

Former U.S. Senator (LA)

Washington, DC

Douglas Brinkley

Professor of History, Rice University

William C. Broadhurst

Attorney, Crowley, LA

James Carville

Political Consultant, New Orleans, LA

Lawrence E. Chehardy

Assessor, Jefferson Parish, LA (retired)

Hon. John H. Dalton

Former Secretary of the Navy

Washington, DC

Hon. Edwin W. Edwards

Former Governor of Louisiana

Baton Rouge, LA

Rosemary Upshaw Ewing

Civic Activist, Quitman, LA

Roy Fletcher

Political Consultant, Baton Rouge, LA

Rev. Dr. C. Welton Gaddy

Pastor, Monroe, LA

Jon Gegenheimer

Clerk of Court, Jefferson Parish, LA

Rannah Gray

Public Relations Consultant & Author

Baton Rouge, LA

Dr. Janet Haedicke

Professor of English

University of Louisiana at Monroe

Quin Hillyer

Contributing Editor, National Review

Senior Editor, The American Spectator

Mobile, AL

Lesley Israel

National Board Member, ADL

Royal Oak, MD

Hon. Bennett Johnston

Former U.S. Senator (LA)

Washington, DC

George Kennedy

Political Consultant, Baton Rouge, LA

Anne Levy

Holocaust Survivor and Civic Activist

New Orleans, LA

Rabbi Robert “Bob” Loewy

Metairie, LA

Hon. Trent Lott

Former U.S. Senator (MS)

Washington, DC

John Madison,

Attorney, Shreveport, LA

Reverend Mack McCarter

Civic Leader and Community Activist

Shreveport, LA

Annie Reid Mills

Community Activist, Shreveport, LA

Jean Mintz

Civic Activist, Monroe, LA

Sybil Morial

Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist

New Orleans, LA

Ron Nabonne

Attorney, New Orleans, LA

Newell D. Normand

Sheriff, Jefferson Parish, LA

Norman Robinson

Former News Anchor

New Orleans, LA

Hon. Buddy Roemer

Former Governor of Louisiana

Baton Rouge, LA

Rob Smith

President, Rob Smith & Associates

Shreveport, LA

Judy Williams

President, Williams Creative Group

Shreveport, LA