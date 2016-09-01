Trump, Clinton tweets: Mexico, immigration speech, Clinton Foundation and new polls

So, a few minutes ago, I decided to take a trip through my twitter feeds, type in the terms Trump and Clinton--just to see what was hot, timely and important.

Wednesday was Trump Day. Donald Trump visited Mexico and last night, in Arizona, laid out his foreign-policy agenda in a nationally-televised powerful performance.

Obviously, the major theme on the feeds was Mexico Trump and immigration. The Question is whether or not he was successful in both his visit with the Mexican president and in the long-awaited speech on illegal immigration.

Then according to the tweets, there are the polls. Unquestionably there has been a tightening in the race and twitter feed shows that very fact. At this point, at least, Trump still has his work cut out based upon a just release from USA today Suffolk.

Of course, Clinton, as usual, has her continuing ba-news story updated and again, it is centered upon her email and the Clinton foundation. Another day, another story--this one by Politico which indicates that public funds were used for some of the foundation expenses. However, the Clinton camp is disputing this politico game.

Interestingly, one of the more curious tweets relates to a statement by the former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski . Lewandowski states Trump speech was to rev up the white male vote for Trump.

I would say he was successful. But, in the long run, I'm not so sure that it was the winning message if he intends to get the Hispanic, black and the suburban college educated votes.

That might take a few more speeches, of a different tone and kind.