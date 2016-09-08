Pinsonat and Jim Brown talk Louisiana US Senate Race

What do two of the most highly recognized Louisiana politicos over the past few decades think about the upcoming Louisiana US Senate race?

Brown and Pinsonat have personally been involved, one way or another, in more elections than most here in Louisiana.





Their respective takes:





Pinsonat, a Pollster and President of Southern Media and Opinion Research said he is about to do a poll and the previous polls are relevant but the candidates are not well known. Currently, there are 24 candidates with only a handful having any real name or face recognition, statewide.





He also said so far, perhaps due to the lack of money, or interest, there has not been much focus on this important election. He noted that the Congressmen who are running (Republicans John Fleming and Charles Boustany) come home telling what they have done for the voters, but they are not well known throughout the state.





Brown said there is a lot of interest in Louisiana around the nation. Brown, who is currently in North Carolina said everybody wants to know what is going on in Louisiana. he said that the importance of the election might come to a head later this year if it turns out that the control of the uS Senate could be involved.





Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy's lead and Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell's contest against another Democrat, Caroline Fayard.

David Duke competing with Tea Party favorite Rob Maness and one of the most conservative Congressmen in the nation, Republican John Fleming.

Retail politics and Bobby Jindal

