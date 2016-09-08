BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Thursday, 08 September 2016 11:54
Pinsonat and Jim Brown talk Louisiana US Senate Race
Written by 
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

brown pinsonat interviewWhat do two of the most highly recognized Louisiana politicos over the past few decades think about the upcoming Louisiana US Senate race?  

Former Louisiana State official Jim Brown and Bernie Pinsonat joined Stephen Sabludowsky in a Facebook Live event, on Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

Brown and Pinsonat have personally been involved, one way or another, in more elections than most here in Louisiana. 

Their respective takes:

Pinsonat, a Pollster and President of Southern Media and Opinion Research said he is about to do a poll and the previous polls are relevant but the candidates are not well known.   Currently, there are 24 candidates with only a handful having any real name or face recognition, statewide.

He also said so far, perhaps due to the lack of money, or interest, there has not been much focus on this important election.  He noted that the Congressmen who are running (Republicans John Fleming and Charles Boustany) come home telling what they have done for the voters, but they are not well known throughout the state.

Brown said there is a lot of interest in Louisiana around the nation.  Brown, who is currently in North Carolina said everybody wants to know what is going on in Louisiana.  he said that the importance of the election might come to a head later this year if it turns out that the control of the uS Senate could be involved.

Watch the video:

 

Other issues;

Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy's lead and Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell's contest against another Democrat,  Caroline Fayard.

David Duke competing with Tea Party favorite Rob Maness and one of the most conservative Congressmen in the nation, Republican John Fleming. 

Retail politics and Bobby Jindal

More...

Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « U.S. Electoral College System makes Presidential vote irrelevant for many Loser Romney and Aleppo Gary Johnson need to shut up and go home »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1