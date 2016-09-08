Loser Romney and Aleppo Gary Johnson need to shut up and go home

This morning, on the MSNBC program, “Morning Joe,” Johnson was asked “what about Aleppo?” Incredibly, the candidate who is auditioning to be Commander-in-Chief of the United States of America, responded, “and what is Aleppo?” His ignorance of the city in the center of the Syrian civil war, the greatest humanitarian crisis since World War II, is a disqualifier for Johnson’s quixotic presidential campaign.

Just one day after jealous 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney recommended that Gary Johnson, the Libertarian presidential nominee, be included in the debates, the idea has been exposed as patently ridiculous.

It is inexcusable to be uninformed about a city that has endured four years of constant bombardment and incalculable human suffering. Once Aleppo boasted a robust population of 2 million people, but today it is a mere one-tenth that number. Aleppo has been completely devastated by the war that his not only pitted a dictatorship allied with Russia fighting against rebel forces working with the U.S., but also both sides battling the growing plague of the terrorist group ISIS.

Knowledge of Aleppo is part of any candidate’s “Foreign Policy 101” introductory course to world affairs. It is important because it involves the growing threat of terrorism as well as our emboldened adversary Russia.

Johnson is clearly not ready for prime time and has not been focused on foreign policy, world affairs and national security issues. His emphasis has been on social issues such as the legalization of marijuana and reducing the nation’s prison population. Johnson also supports open borders, believes in abortion rights, and is a staunch advocate of gay marriage. Overall, Johnson is pretty closely aligned with the Democrat Party on many issues. In fact, he even supports President Obama’s controversial and unconstitutional executive orders granting amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.

For Republicans upset with Donald Trump, Gary Johnson should not be an option. Thus, it is very revealing that Romney, an establishment moderate Republican, would push for Johnson to be included in the debates. It shows that Romney only has one interest, stopping Donald Trump from becoming the next President of the United States.

As a Libertarian, Johnson, if given enough exposure, has the potential to take more votes away from the Republican nominee than Hillary Clinton. As noted, Johnson agrees with Clinton and other Democrats on many social issues, but Libertarians typically agree with conservative Republicans on a range of fiscal issues and tax policy.

Democrats upset with Hillary will vote for Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential nominee. Republicans who hate Trump will likely gravitate to Johnson, especially if he is seen as viable. If Johnson is given a bigger platform, such as a televised presidential debate, he could peel enough votes away from Trump to hand the election to Hillary Clinton.

All Republicans should be working non-stop to defeat Clinton, but Romney is obviously doing just the opposite. He is putting his petty interests and jealousies above his party and his country. Romney is clearly still resentful about Trump’s success and smarting about his failure to stop his nomination.

In return, Trump has ridiculed Romney as a loser and blasted the former GOP nominee for his inept 2012 campaign. As a two-time presidential candidate, Romney had his chances to win the White House and was rejected by the American people. He can’t get over his losses and wants to prevent Trump from being elected and moving the Republican Party and the country in a different and more conservative direction.

At this point, Americans have been subjected to enough nonsense from both Romney and Johnson. Both of them are failed presidential candidates who need to just shut up and go home.