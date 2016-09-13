Louisiana U.S. Senate race poll breakdown by region

Senate poll revisited We reported last week on a recent poll on the U.S. Senate race in Louisiana conducted by the Hayride website in conjunction with Remington Research Group. This week, we will look at the support the various candidates in the poll are receiving in different areas of the state as well as from political party respondents.





First, here are the overall results:

Treasurer John Kennedy (R) – 27%.

PSC Foster Campbell (D) – 16%.

Rep. Charles Boustany (R) – 12%.

Caroline Fayard (D) – 12%.

David Duke (R) – 6%.

Rep. John Fleming (R) – 6%.

Retired Col. Rob Maness (R) – 4%.



The pollster divided the state into seven sections or areas: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, and Shreveport. Here is the percentage of their total vote the candidates got in each demographic area. It gives a snapshot of where candidates have work to do.

Alexandria – Kennedy 42%, Fleming 15%, Campbell 11%, Duke 8%, Boustany 5%, Fayard 5%, Maness 1%.

Baton Rouge – Kennedy 28%, Fayard 16%, Boustany 12%, Campbell 9%, Duke 6%, Maness 4%, Fleming 1%.

Lafayette – Boustany 45%, Fayard 15%, Kennedy 15%, Campbell 8%, Maness 5%, Duke 1%, Fleming 1%.

Lake Charles – Campbell 35%, Boustany 28%, Kennedy 11%, Fayard 8%, Duke 6%, Maness 5%, Fleming 4%.

Monroe – Kennedy 31%, Fayard 21%, Campbell 12%, Duke 6%, Maness 6%, Fleming 5%, Boustany 2%.

New Orleans – Kennedy 36%, Campbell 17%, Fayard 11%, Boustany 6%, Duke 6%, Maness 4%, Fleming 2%.

Shreveport – Campbell 32%, Fleming 32%, Kennedy 11%, Duke 11%, Maness 3%, Boustany 0%, Fayard 0%.



Keep in mind that the poll was taken in the parishes surrounding these cities, not just in the cities.

It is interesting to note how the candidates were supported by political party and non-partisan voters.



Republican Respondents – Kennedy 39%, Boustany 20%, Fleming 12%, Maness 6%, Campbell 5%, Duke 5%, Fayard 2%.

Democrat Respondents – Campbell 25%, Kennedy 21%, Fayard 20%, Boustany 7%, Duke 6%, Fleming 3%, Maness 1%.

Non-Partisan Respondents – Kennedy 19%, Campbell 16%, Boustany 15%, Fayard 9%, Duke 8%, Maness 8%, Fleming 5%.

Among various age groups, Kennedy finishes first among those 40-49, 50-69, and 70+. Campbell was first among those 18-29, and Boustany led among those 30-39.



Here is the vote by gender:

Female Respondents – Kennedy 26%, Campbell 16%, Fayard 13%, Boustany 12%, Fleming 7%, Duke 6%, Maness 2%

Male Respondents – Kennedy 27%, Campbell 16%, Boustany 14%, Fayard 10%, Duke 8%, Fleming 6%, Maness 6%.

