New Orleans gets 4th most fun, Louisiana ranked 5th to do business

New Orleans was just ranked as the 4th most fun city in the United States. Louisiana has received the #5th rank from Area Development, dropping from 8th place.

If you want to have fun, come to New Orleans. If you want to do business, come to Louisiana.

With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler weather to enjoy more activities indoors and out, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a close look at 2016's Most Fun Cities in America.



To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities, WalletHub’s number crunchers compared the 150 largest cities across 51 key metrics, ranging from “number of fitness centers per capita” to “movie costs” to “average open hours of breweries.”



Fun in New Orleans (1=Most Fun, 75=Avg.):

5th – Number of Festivals per Capita

23rd – Number of Restaurants per Capita

39th – Number of Park Playgrounds per Capita

23rd – ‘Access to Bars’ Grade

6th – Number of Parkland Acres per Capita

57th – Number of Fitness Centers per Capita

23rd – Number of Dance Clubs per Capita

10th – Number of Attractions

5th – Avg. Beer Price

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-cities-in-the-us/23455/

(from Wallet Hub press release)

LOUISIANA RANKS

Area Development has ranked Louisiana #5 in the magazine’s annual "Top States for Doing Business" report, with the state climbing three spots from its #8 ranking last year. The 2016 report represents the sixth consecutive year Louisiana has ranked in the nation’s Top 10, and this year’s ranking is the highest ever for the state. Area Development surveys the nation’s top site selection consultants to produce the report’s findings.

In addition to the overall Top States for Doing Business ranking, Area Development ranked states in a number of specific business categories. For example, Louisiana ranks #2 in Business Incentive Programs; #2 in Leading Workforce Development Programs; #3 in Cooperative and Responsive State Government; #5 in Favorable Regulatory Environment; and #7 in Speed of Permitting.

You can read more here.

(from Michael Hecht, GNO Inc.)