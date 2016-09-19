New Orleans gets 4th most fun, Louisiana ranked 5th to do business

With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler weather to enjoy more activities indoors and out, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a close look at 2016's Most Fun Cities in America.
To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities, WalletHub’s number crunchers compared the 150 largest cities across 51 key metrics, ranging from “number of fitness centers per capita” to “movie costs” to “average open hours of breweries.”
Fun in New Orleans (1=Most Fun, 75=Avg.):
- 5th – Number of Festivals per Capita
- 23rd – Number of Restaurants per Capita
- 39th – Number of Park Playgrounds per Capita
- 23rd – ‘Access to Bars’ Grade
- 6th – Number of Parkland Acres per Capita
- 57th – Number of Fitness Centers per Capita
- 23rd – Number of Dance Clubs per Capita
- 10th – Number of Attractions
- 5th – Avg. Beer Price
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-cities-in-the-us/23455/
(from Wallet Hub press release)
LOUISIANA RANKS
Area Development has ranked Louisiana #5 in the magazine’s annual "Top States for Doing Business" report, with the state climbing three spots from its #8 ranking last year. The 2016 report represents the sixth consecutive year Louisiana has ranked in the nation’s Top 10, and this year’s ranking is the highest ever for the state. Area Development surveys the nation’s top site selection consultants to produce the report’s findings.
In addition to the overall Top States for Doing Business ranking, Area Development ranked states in a number of specific business categories. For example, Louisiana ranks #2 in Business Incentive Programs; #2 in Leading Workforce Development Programs; #3 in Cooperative and Responsive State Government; #5 in Favorable Regulatory Environment; and #7 in Speed of Permitting.
You can read more here.
(from Michael Hecht, GNO Inc.)